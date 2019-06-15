Zuzana Caputová jura el cargo como primera mujer presidenta de Eslovaquia

La abogada y activista Zuzana Caputová juró hoy en Bratislava, ante los 150 miembros del Consejo Nacional (Parlamento), como presidenta de Eslovaquia, convirtiéndose en la primera mujer que accede al máximo cargo del país, en una ceremonia retransmitida por la televisión TA3.
"Prometo por mi honor y conciencia fidelidad a la República de Eslovaquia y cuidar por el bienestar de la nación eslovaca, y las minorías nacionales y otros grupos étnicos", dijo Caputová ante el jefe del Tribunal Supremo y la Carta Magna.
Caputová, de 45 años, es la quinta jefe de Estado de un país que recuperó las libertades públicas y políticas tras la caída del régimen comunista en 1989, aún dentro de la antigua Checoslovaquia, antes de escindirse de la misma el 1 de enero de 1993.
En su discurso inaugural, la presidenta -una jurista novata en la política que conquistó el voto de sus conciudadanos con una campaña concentrada en la lucha contra la corrupción- resaltó los "cambios sistemáticos" que considera necesarios en el sistema judicial de su país.
Tras glosar la evolución política y económica desde la Revolución de Terciopelo (1989), Caputová destacó la "libre elección (de los eslovacos) de integrarse en la Unión Europea y la OTAN", dos espacios que considera preciso "fortalecer".
Por otro lado, esta abogada que en el pasado lideró con éxito una larga campaña ecológica para desmantelar un vertedero ilegal en su localidad natal, puso a disposición de la ciudadanía sus "conocimientos, empatía e interés por el activismo".
Con un mandato de cinco años, la nueva jefa de Estado sustituye al empresario independiente Andrej Kiska en el cargo. La presidenta es la máxima representante internacional de Eslovaquia y jefa de las Fuerzas Armadas.
Entre sus prerrogativas está la competencia de nombrar y cesar a miembros del gobierno, y el poder de disolver el Parlamento en determinadas circunstancias.
