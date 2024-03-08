8M: sigue aquí en directo la manifestación feminista 

Madrid
Actualizado:
Un año más las calles se vuelven a teñir de morado y el feminismo vuelve a mostrar su fortaleza para revindicar los derechos de las mujeres. Con motivo del Día de la Mujer se han convocado diferentes actos y concentraciones por toda la geografía española para que el grito por la igualdad no deje de escucharse.
Te contamos en directo el transcurso de la manifestación feminista de Madrid convocada por la Comisión 8M.
