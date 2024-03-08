Newsletters

8M: sigue aquí en directo la manifestación feminista

8M: sigue aquí en directo la manifestación feminista 

Para que no pierdas detalle, te ofrecemos la emisión de la movilización convocada en Madrid por la Comisión 8M 

Manifestación feminista 8M
Manifestación feminista 8M. Europa Press

Madrid

Un año más las calles se vuelven a teñir de morado y el feminismo vuelve a mostrar su fortaleza para revindicar los derechos de las mujeres. Con motivo del Día de la Mujer se han convocado diferentes actos y concentraciones por toda la geografía española para que el grito por la igualdad no deje de escucharse. 

Te contamos en directo el transcurso de la manifestación feminista de Madrid convocada por la Comisión 8M. 

