La Audiencia de Barcelona condena a Dani Alves a cuatro años y medio de prisión por violar a una mujer en una discoteca

21/02/2024 El exfutbolista Dani Alves durante el juicio en la Audiencia de Barcelona, a 5 de febrero de 2024, en Barcelona, Catalunya.
El exfutbolista Dani Alves durante el juicio en la Audiencia de Barcelona, a 5 de febrero de 2024, en Barcelona, Catalunya. D.Zorrakino. POOL / Europa Press

La Audiencia de Barcelona ha condenado a Dani Alves a cuatro años y medio de prisión por la agresión sexual a una mujer de 23 años en los lavabos de la discoteca Sutton de Barcelona. 

