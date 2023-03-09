Newsletters

Estambul, Ciudad de México o Bogotá: las imágenes de las manifestaciones del 8M en todo el mundo

Las marchas por el Día Internacional de la Mujer vuelve a teñir de morado las calles de todo el mundo.

  • KEMAL ASLAN - REUTERS

    KEMAL ASLAN / reuters

    1 de 11

    Jóvenes manifestantes en Estambul 

    Otro año más, la manifestación del 8M en Estambul ha terminado con cargas por parte de los cuerpos de seguridad. La Policía cargó de manera violenta contra las manifestantes alegando un conflicto por el recorrido de la marcha, aunque en esta ocasión no se llevaron a cabo detenciones en masa. 

  • Manifestaciones Estambul
    2 de 11

    Una mujer se toma una fotografía frente a los agentes de Policía en Estambul

    Cada año más manifestantes se unen a las marchas en las diferentes ciudades de Turquía para protestar contra el Gobierno de Tayip Erdogan, que lleva una década recortando derechos a las mujeres.

  • Manifestaciones en Roma

    YARA NARDI / reuters 

    3 de 11

    Un grupo de chicas pintan las calles de Roma

    En Italia se convocaron un total de 37 manifestaciones en todo el país. Además, se proclamó una huelga general de 24 horas en la que participaron sindicatos de los sectores educativo, sanitario y de transporte.

  • Manifestaciones Bogota

    LUISA GONZALEZ / rEUTERS

    4 de 11

    Una joven posa en una de las protestas convocadas en Bogotá

    Cerca de 3.000 manifestantes tomaron las calles de la capital colombiana entre las tres manifestaciones que marcharon por la ciudad.

  • Manifestación Bogota

    LUISA GONZALEZ / REUTERS

    5 de 11

    Las feministas colombianas lanzan llamaradas a un agente 

    En Colombia se calcula que cada 20 minutos una mujer o niña denuncia un delito sexual y ya se han contabilizado 30 casos de violencia machista en lo que va de año. 

  • Manifestaciones en San Salvador

    JESSICA ORELLANA / reuters

    6 de 11

    Manifestantes bailan y reparten brillantina en las calles de San Salvador

    La brillantina morada se ha convertido en uno de los símbolos en las manifestaciones del 8M en Latinoamérica.

  • Manifestaciones Lima
    7 de 11

    Mujeres protestan en Lima contra el Gobierno de Dina Boluarte

    Este año el 8M en Perú ha sido una manifestación consecutiva a las protestas que llevan meses agitando el país. Diferentes grupos de mujeres indígenas se han movilizado para reivindicar sus derechos y exigir la renuncia de la actual presidenta. 

  • Manifestaciones en Sao Paolo

    CARLA CARNIEL / rEUTERS

    8 de 11

    Mujeres prenden bengalas en São Paulo durante la manifestación 

    Este ha sido el primer 8M del actual gobierno de Lula Da Silva, que presentó durante el pasado miércoles un nuevo paquete de medidas para luchar contra la desigualdad entre hombres y mujeres. Entre ellas destaca una ley de igualdad salarial o el reparto de tampones gratuitos en los centros de salud. 

  • Manifestaciones ciudad de Méjico

    QUETZALLI NICTE-HA / reuters

    9 de 11

    Una manifestante posa  junto a fotografías de víctimas de violencia machista en México

    En la Plaza del Zócalo, uno de los puntos más importantes de Ciudad de México, se colgó una pancarta en la que que se leía: "¡Fuera aborto del código penal!

  • Manifestaciones en Méjico

    QUETZALLI NICTE-HA / REUTERS

    10 de 11

    Manifestantes intentan colarse por un hueco de las barreras colocadas frente a los edificios del Zócalo en Ciudad de México

    Todos los años el Gobierno protege los edificios de la localidad con barricadas, pero las feministas suelen conseguir desarmarlas para cruzar al otro lado. 

  • Manifestaciones Méjico

    QUETZALLI NICTE-HA / REUTERS

    11 de 11

    Una niña preside una de las marchas en Ciudad de México

    Miles de manifestantes tomaron las calles de un país donde cada día diez mujeres son asesinadas y el 95% de los casos quedan impunes. 

