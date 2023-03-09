Estambul, Ciudad de México o Bogotá: las imágenes de las manifestaciones del 8M en todo el mundo

Jóvenes manifestantes en Estambul
Otro año más, la manifestación del 8M en Estambul ha terminado con cargas por parte de los cuerpos de seguridad. La Policía cargó de manera violenta contra las manifestantes alegando un conflicto por el recorrido de la marcha, aunque en esta ocasión no se llevaron a cabo detenciones en masa.
