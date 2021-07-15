Estás leyendo: Al menos 30 muertos por las fuertes inundaciones en Alemania, que dejan imágenes inéditas en decenios

Público
Público

Al menos 30 muertos por las fuertes inundaciones en Alemania, que dejan imágenes inéditas en decenios

Se trata de las inundaciones más devastadoras en los últimos decenios y están afectando el "Land" de Renania del Norte-Westfalia, el más poblado del país, así como el vecino de Renania-Palatinado.

  • Imágenes de las inundaciones en Alemania.

    REUTERS

    1 de 5

    Al menos 30 personas han fallecido como consecuencia del intenso temporal con tormentas y fuertes lluvias que azotó el oeste de Alemania, según la televisión pública ARD, mientras siguen desaparecidas decenas de personas.

  • reuters

    2 de 5

    Se trata de las inundaciones más devastadoras en los últimos decenios y están afectando el "Land" de Renania del Norte-Westfalia, el más poblado del país, así como el vecino de Renania-Palatinado.

  • REUTERS

    3 de 5

    "Estamos luchando por salvar gente. Los daños en los municipios son inmensos. Hay muertos, hay desaparecidos y hay gente que todavía está en peligro", agregó la primera ministra de la región.

  • REUTERS

    4 de 5

    "La gente en las zonas afectadas por la catástrofe están en un situación precaria. El Gobierno federal debe ayudar. Lo haré todo para que haya ayudas económicas", dijo Scholz, que además es candidato del Partido Socialdemócrata (SPD) a la cancillería.

  • reuters

    5 de 5

    El ministro de Finanzas, Olaf Scholz, dijo que hará lo que esté en su mano para que las regiones afectadas reciban ayudas del Gobierno federal.

Más fotonoticias

Etiquetas