Año Nuevo 2022 Las celebraciones del Año Nuevo al rededor del mundo, en imágenes

Así se celebra la llegada el 2022 en diferentes partes del mundo. 

  • Una persona camina en un mercado donde son vendidas piñatas para ser quemadas en las fiestas de fin de año.

    Paolo Aguilar

    Lima, Perú

    Una persona camina en un mercado donde son vendidas piñatas para ser quemadas en las fiestas de fin de año

  • Los fuegos artificiales se disparan sobre la Ópera y el Puente del Puerto de Sídney durante las celebraciones de Nochevieja.

    Dean Lewins

    Sídney, Australia

    Los fuegos artificiales se disparan sobre la Ópera de Sídney y el Puente del Puerto y durante las celebraciones de Nochevieja.

  • fuegos artificiales iluminando el cielo sobre la plaza Kim Il Sung durante las celebraciones de Año Nuevo.

    kcna/dpa

    Pyongyang, Korea del Norte

    Fuegos artificiales iluminando el cielo sobre la plaza Kim Il Sung durante las celebraciones de Año Nuevo.

  • Los devotos se reúnen en gran número para rendir homenaje en el Templo Dorado el primer día del Año Nuevo.

    Shiva Sharma

    Amritsar, India

    Los devotos se reúnen en gran número para rendir homenaje en el Templo Dorado el primer día del Año Nuevo.

  • Los nadadores participan en la natación del día de Año Nuevo.

    Peter Byrne

    Liverpool, Reino Unido

    Los nadadores participan en la natación del día de Año Nuevo.

  • Celebración del 2022 en Ámsterdam.
    Ámsterdam, Países Bajos

    Una multitud observa los fuegos artificiales de Años Nuevo en el centro de Ámsterdam. 

  • Un palestino juega con petardos sobre los escombros de un edificio que fue destruido después de ser golpeado por los ataques israelíes durante el conflicto de 11 días entre Israel y Hamas en mayo, en la víspera de Navidad en la ciudad de Gaza.

    Ashraf Amra

    Gaza, Palestina

    Un palestino juega con petardos sobre los escombros de un edificio que fue destruido después de ser golpeado por los ataques israelíes durante el conflicto de 11 días entre Israel y Hamas en mayo, en la víspera de Navidad en la ciudad de Gaza.

  • Celebraciones de Año Nuevo en Ciudad de Guatemala pasadas las 12.00 de la noche.

    Edwin Bercián

    Ciudad de Guatemala, Guatemala

    Celebraciones de Año Nuevo en Ciudad de Guatemala pasadas las 12.00 de la noche.

  • Las decoraciones de Año Nuevo se exhiben a lo largo de la calle comercial Nakamise en Asakusa mientras la gente visita el Templo Sensoji en Asakusa antes del próximo Año Nuevo, el Año del Tigre en el Zodíaco Chino.

    Rodrigo Reyes Marin

    Tokio, Japón

    Las decoraciones de Año Nuevo se exhiben a lo largo de la calle comercial Nakamise en Asakusa mientras la gente visita el Templo Sensoji en Asakusa antes del próximo Año Nuevo, el Año del Tigre en el Zodíaco Chino.

  • Una persona con un disfraz de oso posa con la gente frente al árbol de Navidad en la plaza Taksim durante las celebraciones de Nochevieja.

    Hakan Akgun

    Estambul, Turquía

    Una persona con un disfraz de oso posa con la gente frente al árbol de Navidad en la plaza Taksim durante las celebraciones de Nochevieja.

  • Celebración del 2022 en Nueva York, Estados Unidos.
    Nueva York, Estados Unidos

    Celebración de fin de año en Nueva York.

  • Las campanas de la torre del reloj de la Real Casa de Correos, ubicada en la Puerta del Sol.

    Juan Carlos Hidalgo

    Madrid, España

    Las campanas de la torre del reloj de la Real Casa de Correos, ubicada en la Puerta del Sol.

