El pasado 19 de mayo, soldados españoles devolvieron en caliente en un menor marroquí de 16 años que cruzó a Ceuta flotando en botellas de plástico. Esta es la secuencia de su llegada a la orilla española y si retorno automático a Marruecos entre sollozos, mientras pedía no ser devuelto ni golpeado.

  • Devolución en caliente en Ceuta

    El menor marroquí de 16 años devuelto en caliente por soldados españoles llora tras cruzar a nado a Ceuta el pasado 19 de mayo.

    El menor devuelto en caliente a Marruecos desde Ceuta el pasado 19 de mayo, nada ayudado de flotadores hecho con botellas de plástico hasta la orilla española.

    El menor devuelto en caliente a Marruecos desde Ceuta el pasado 19 de mayo, nada ayudado de flotadores hasta la orilla española.

    El menor devuelto en caliente a Marruecos desde Ceuta el pasado 19 de mayo, nada ayudado de flotadores hasta la orilla española.

    El menor devuelto en caliente a Marruecos desde Ceuta el pasado 19 de mayo, llega a la orilla española tras nadar ayudado de flotadores. En ese momento pide, entre sollozos, comprensión a los militares españoles que se encuentra. Suplica no ser devuelto a Marruecos ni ser golpeado por los soldados.

    Dos militares españoles tratan de tranquilizar al menor tras intentar escapar de ellos una vez ha llegado a nado a la orilla española desde Marruecos.

    Un soldado español tratan de tranquilizar al menor, que intentó escapar de ellos trepando el muro, una vez que llegó a nado a la orilla española desde Marruecos.

    Un soldado español acompaña al niño tras intentar escapar de los militares y pedirles comprensión y no ser devuelto a Marruecos tras llegar a nado a la orilla española. Según documentos gráficos, fue devuelto en caliente de forma ilegal, algo que ahora investiga la Fiscalía de Ceuta tras una denuncia de dos organizaciones madrileñas.

