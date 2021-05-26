Durante la madrugada del miércoles 26 se pudo apreciar desde varias partes de Norte América, América Latina y el sudeste asiático un espectáculo formado por la unión de dos fenómenos únicos: la superluna y un eclipse lunar completo.
reuters
2 de 7
Un fenómenos único
Una luna inmensa y rojiza se alzaba en el cielo nocturno de muchas partes de Europa pese a que el eclipse no se pudo apreciar con total claridad desde la eurozona.
reuters
3 de 7
Eclipse de sangre
La sombra de la Tierra oscurecerá la Luna, pero gradualmente el satélite irá adquiriendo un color oxidado o rojo sangre por los reflejos de los rayos del Sol, al igual que sucede con algunas madrugadas y atardeceres.
Reuters
4 de 7
Superluna
Esta rara coincidencia de fenómenos no ocurría desde hace unos seis años. La luna llena estará en el punto más cercano a la Tierra durante este año, lo cual se conoce como "superluna". Esta cercanía la hace parecer más grande y un 15% más brillante que en otros momentos.
reuters
5 de 7
Espectáculo lunar
Las etapas del eclipse, que dura de una a dos horas, ocurren simultáneamente para todos los que pueden ver la Luna, pero los tiempos reales del reloj dependen de su zona horaria.
Reuters
6 de 7
Una noche especial
El eclipse total, el primero desde enero de 2019, fue visible especialmente en el oeste continental de Estados Unidos y Canadá, todo México, la mayor parte de América Central y Ecuador, el oeste de Perú y el sur de Chile y Argentina, según la agencia aeroespacial NASA.
reuters
7 de 7
La luna, más cerca que nunca
Sin necesidad de gafas especiales como en los eclipses solares, la "superluna roja" ha estado al alcance de una gran porción de la población, que puede equiparse con telescopios o binoculares para verla mejor.
