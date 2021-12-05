Estás leyendo: En imágenes: la Antártida queda oscurecida ante un eclipse solar total

ECLIPSE DE SOL En imágenes: la Antártida queda oscurecida ante un eclipse solar total

El eclipse tuvo lugar en la madrugada del 4 de diciembre y se vio desde la Estación Polar Científica Conjunta Glaciar Unión, en el territorio de la Antártida chilena.

EFE

  • Vista del eclipse solar total

    Felipe Trueba

    1 de 5

    Eclipse total

    Vista del eclipse total que tuvo lugar en la madrugada del 4 de diciembre

  • Un hombre observa el eclipse

    FELIPE TRUEBA

    2 de 5

    Observaciones

    Un hombre observa el eclipse.

  • Un grupo de científicos observa el eclipse solar total

    FELIPE TRUEBA

    3 de 5

    Científicos

    Un grupo de científicos observa el eclipse solar total.

  • Un grupo de científicos observa el eclipse solar total

    FELIPE TRUEBA

    4 de 5

    Oscuridad total

    Un grupo de científicos observa el eclipse solar total.

  • Vista del eclipse solar total

    FELIPE TRUEBA

    5 de 5

    El eclipse

    Vista del eclipse solar total.

