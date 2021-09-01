Estás leyendo: Los destrozos provocados por las lluvias torrenciales, en imágenes

Los destrozos provocados por las lluvias torrenciales, en imágenes

La depresión aislada en niveles altos (DANA) que dejó fuertes precipitaciones durante la jornada del miércoles causó inundaciones, caídas de árboles y otros estragos. 

madrid

  • 01/09/2021 Inundaciones

    Ismael Herrero

    1 de 10

    Desbordado el arroyo de La Rosa en Toledo

    Vista del arroyo De la Rosa, que se ha desbordado por las tormentas y ha colapsado el paseo de La Rosa, este miércoles en Toledo. 

  • 01/09/2021 inundaciones

    Ismael Herrero

    2 de 10

    Parte de la ciudad ha colapsado

    En Toledo, la lluvia ha causado inundaciones que han colapsado parte de la ciudad. 

  • 01/09/2021 Inundaciones

    Domenech Castelló

    3 de 10

    Los efectos de las inundaciones en Alcanar, Tarragona

    Alcanar a sido una de las localidades que ha sufrido las peores inundaciones, ha recibido una tromba de agua de 232,4 litros por metro cuadrado (m²) hasta las 14:00 horas, de los que 77,7 litros han caído en solo 30 minutos, con intensidades de hasta 4 litros por minuto. 

  • 01/09/2021 inundaciones

    Domenech Castelló

    4 de 10

    Algunos de los destrozos sufridos en carreteras de Tarragona

    Operarios de limpieza intentan limpiar los desperfectos sufridos en Alcanar, Tarragona. 

  • 01/09/2021 inundaciones

    Domenech Castelló

    5 de 10

    El agua ha inundado también los garajes

    En algunas viviendas el agua ha destrozado partes bajas del hogar y garajes. 

  • 01/09/2021 Inundaciones

    domenech castelló

    6 de 10

    Dificultades de movilidad

    La intensidad de las lluvias ha producido grandes inundaciones con las que resultaba imposible desplazarse. 

  • 01/08/2021 DANA en Cobisa, Toledo

    Ángeles Visdómine

    7 de 10

    El barro ha llegado hasta el interior de las casas

    Los vecinos del municipio toledano de Cobisa limpian el barro de su casa que tras al inundación que ha causado la tormenta de la tarde del miércoles. 

  • 01/09/2021 DANA en Toledo

    Ángeles Visdómine

    8 de 10

    Más daños

    Las carreteras y parte del mobiliario urbano ha quedado dañado por las lluvias

  • 01/09/2021 DANA en Toledo

    Ángeles Visdómine

    9 de 10

    En otras partes de Toledo

    Una calle del municipio de Guadamur, en Toledo, inundada a causa de la depresión aislada en niveles altos

  • 01/09/2021 El puente de San Martín de Toledo lleno de barro por la DANA
    10 de 10

    En el puente de San Martín

    El puente de San Martín, en Toledo, ha quedado cubierto de barro este miércoles a causa de las fuertes precipitaciones de la jornada. 

