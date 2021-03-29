Estás leyendo: Las imágenes de la Luna de Gusano, el fenómeno astronómico que da inicio a la Semana Santa

Equinoccio de primavera Las imágenes de la Luna de Gusano, el fenómeno astronómico que da inicio a la Semana Santa

Se ha contemplado en la noche del domingo, en donde se ha visto una luna llena un 20% más grande y un 30% más brillante de lo normal. Además de "luna de gusano", también se la denomina "de azúcar" o "de la Cuaresma", ya que coincide con la Semana Santa

  • luna de gusano
    "Luna de Gusano"

    Se la conoce como "luna de gusano" porque cierra la etapa de frío en el hemisferio norte. Antecede a la primavera y, por tanto, descongela la tierra, provocando que de ella salgan los primeros gusanos

  • javier belver

    Fenómeno asociado al equinoccio de primavera y a la Semana Santa

    Ocurre muy cerca del equinoccio de primavera y durante el mismo, el día y la noche tienen la misma cantidad de horas. A partir de ahí comienzan a alargarse las jornadas y es el pistoletazo de salida a la nueva estación y de la Semana Santa. Imagen tomada en Zaragoza.

  • eliseo trigo

    Luna de azúcar

    Lo más característico de la Luna de Gusano es su tamaño aumentado y su brillo, por lo que también se la conoce con el sobrenombre de "luna de azúcar". Imagen tomada desde Palas del Rei (Lugo).

  • javier belver

    Un segundo sol

    Imagen tomada el pasado domingo a las 20:15 horas. Como consecuencia del cambio horario el atardecer se produce mas tarde.

  • Chamila Karunarathne

    El budismo también celebra la llegada de la Luna de Gusano

    Un feligrés budista de Sri Lanka moja flores de loto en una fuente durante una celebración religiosa con motivo de la luna llena en un templo en el suburbio de Kelaniya de Colombo, Sri Lanka, este domingo. El budismo es la religión oficial de esta nación insular del sur de Asia y la mayoría de la población de la isla participa tradicionalmente en las ceremonias religiosas en los días de luna llena.

  • javier belver

    Iluminando la noche

    Imagen del pasado domingo en un carretera aledaña a Zaragoza, con la luna haciendo de faro en la noche.

  • eliseo trigo

    Luna de cuaresma

    Antecede a la Semana Santa. De hecho, las fechas de tal festividad son cambiantes porque dependen de cuándo se produzca este fenómeno. Imagen tomada frente al campanario de la Iglesia de Palas de Rei (Lugo).

