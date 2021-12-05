Estás leyendo: Cientos de desplazados y casa soterradas bajo las cenizas: las imágenes de la erupción del monte Semeru

Público
Público

ERUPCIÓN VOLCÁN INDONESIA Cientos de desplazados y casa soterradas bajo las cenizas: las imágenes de la erupción del monte Semeru

Cientos de casas han quedado enterradas bajo las cenizas y muchas personas han tenido que desplazarse a refugios temporales.

EFE

Lumajang

Actualizado:
  • Los campesinos se reúnen en un refugio temporal tras la erupción del monte Semeru en Lumajang.
    1 de 11

    Refugio temporal

    Los campesinos se reúnen en un refugio temporal tras la erupción del monte Semeru en Lumajang.

  • Un hombre se sienta en un refugio temporal tras la erupción del monte Semeru en Lumajang
    2 de 11

    Descanso en el refugio

    Un hombre se sienta en un refugio temporal tras la erupción del monte Semeru en Lumajang.

  • Chequeo médico en un refugio temporal
    3 de 11

    Reconocimientos médicos

    Chequeo médico en un refugio temporal.

  • Funcionarios y voluntarios evacuando a la gente a lugares más seguros.
    4 de 11

    Equipos de rescate

    Funcionarios y voluntarios evacuando a la gente a lugares más seguros.

  • Las autoridades evacuan a la gente a lugares más seguros
    5 de 11

    Evacuaciones

    Las autoridades evacuan a la gente a lugares más seguros.

  • Los ciudadanos huyen de sus residencias a lugares más seguros después de la erupción.
    6 de 11

    La huída

    Los ciudadanos huyen de sus residencias a lugares más seguros después de la erupción.

  • Los equipos de rescate se paran cerca de las casas enterradas en ceniza volcánica de la erupción del monte Semeru en Lumajang
    7 de 11

    Los destrozos

    Los equipos de rescate se paran cerca de las casas enterradas en ceniza volcánica.

  • La gente se reúne cerca de las casas enterradas en ceniza volcánica
    8 de 11

    Casas enterradas por las cenizas

    La gente se reúne cerca de las casas enterradas en ceniza volcánica.

  • Ciudadanos se reúnen cerca de casas enterradas en ceniza volcánica
    9 de 11

    Las consecuencias de las cenizas

    Ciudadanos se reúnen cerca de casas enterradas en ceniza volcánica.

  • Un aldeano lleva su cabra que sobrevivió de la erupción del monte Semeru en un área cubierta por materiales volcánicos en la aldea de Sumber Wuluh.
    10 de 11

    Supervivientes

    Un hombre lleva su cabra que sobrevivió de la erupción del monte Semeru en un área cubierta por materiales volcánicos en la aldea de Sumber Wuluh.

  • Una foto aérea muestra una vista general de un área afectada por la erupción del monte Semeru.
    11 de 11

    Área afectada

    Una foto aérea muestra una vista general de un área afectada por la erupción del monte Semeru.

Más fotonoticias

Etiquetas