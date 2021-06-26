Estás leyendo: Fotogalería | Los españoles se quitan las mascarillas más de un año después

Mascarillas exterior Fotogalería | Los españoles se quitan las mascarillas más de un año después

Este sábado 26 de junio deja de ser obligatorio el uso de la mascarilla en exteriores siempre que se cumpla una distancia mínima de seguridad de 1,5 metros. Aun así, todavía sigue siendo obligatoria en determinadas ocasiones.

MADRID

Actualizado:
  • Varias personas celebran el fin del uso obligatorio de la mascarilla en espacios abiertos en la Puerta del Sol, en Madrid. - EFE

    RODRIGO JIMÉNEZ / EFE

    1 de 10

    Celebración al llegar la medianoche

    Un grupo de personas celebra el fin del uso obligatorio de la mascarilla en exteriores, en la Puerta del Sol de Madrid.

  • EDU BOTELLA / EUROPA PRESS

    2 de 10

    Paseos por la playa

    Tres personas aprovechan el fin de la obligatoriedad de las mascarillas para tomar el aire por el paseo marítimo de La Manga del Mar Menor (Murcia).

  • ANA ESCOBAR / EFE

    3 de 10

    Tiempo de tomar el aire

    Una pareja pasea a su bebé por las calles de València. Al fondo, algunas personas siguen portando las mascarillas.

  • DAVID FERNÁNDEZ / EFE

    4 de 10

    Inmortalizar el momento

    Tres personas realizan un selfie para recordar este momento mientras la gente anda alrededor, en la Plaza Mayor de Madrid.

  • EDU BOTELLA /EUROPA PRESS

    5 de 10

    Todavía hay que guardar cautela

    Una mujer mantiene la mascarilla en el paseo marítimo de La Manga del Mar Menor, a pesar de que guarda la distancia de seguridad, mientras otra mujer pasea sin ella puesta.

  • ANA ESCOBAR / EFE

    6 de 10

    Quedadas al aire libre

    La gente se reúne en espacios abiertos, donde la mascarilla no es obligatoria si se cumple la distancia de seguridad con no convivientes. En la imagen, varias personas en el centro de València.

  • PAU VENTEO / EUROPA PRESS

    7 de 10

    El buen tiempo, elemento clave

    Muchos barceloneses también han aprovechado la relajación de las medidas sanitarias para pasear por la Barceloneta este sábado.

  • PAU VENTEO / EUROPA PRESS

    8 de 10

    Un 'selfie' frente al mar

    Cuatro personas realizan una fotografía en la costa barcelonesa tras el final del uso obligatorio de la mascarilla, medida que se inició el 30 de marzo de 2020.

  • LUIS TEJIDO / EFE

    9 de 10

    Mañana deportiva

    Dos personas realizan deporte este sábado a la altura del Museo Guggenheim de Bilbao.

  • 10 de 10

    La mascarilla, todavía cerca

    Aunque se ha eliminado la obligatoriedad de su uso en espacios exteriores en los que se cumpla la distancia de seguridad, la mascarilla sigue siendo indispensable en numerosas ocasiones. Por ello, todavía debemos tener una cerca en todo momento. En la imagen, una pareja pasea por el centro de València con la mascarilla en la muñeca.

