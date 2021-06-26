MADRIDActualizado:
-
Celebración al llegar la medianoche
Un grupo de personas celebra el fin del uso obligatorio de la mascarilla en exteriores, en la Puerta del Sol de Madrid.
-
Paseos por la playa
Tres personas aprovechan el fin de la obligatoriedad de las mascarillas para tomar el aire por el paseo marítimo de La Manga del Mar Menor (Murcia).
-
Tiempo de tomar el aire
Una pareja pasea a su bebé por las calles de València. Al fondo, algunas personas siguen portando las mascarillas.
-
Inmortalizar el momento
Tres personas realizan un selfie para recordar este momento mientras la gente anda alrededor, en la Plaza Mayor de Madrid.
-
Todavía hay que guardar cautela
Una mujer mantiene la mascarilla en el paseo marítimo de La Manga del Mar Menor, a pesar de que guarda la distancia de seguridad, mientras otra mujer pasea sin ella puesta.
-
Quedadas al aire libre
La gente se reúne en espacios abiertos, donde la mascarilla no es obligatoria si se cumple la distancia de seguridad con no convivientes. En la imagen, varias personas en el centro de València.
-
El buen tiempo, elemento clave
Muchos barceloneses también han aprovechado la relajación de las medidas sanitarias para pasear por la Barceloneta este sábado.
-
Un 'selfie' frente al mar
Cuatro personas realizan una fotografía en la costa barcelonesa tras el final del uso obligatorio de la mascarilla, medida que se inició el 30 de marzo de 2020.
-
Mañana deportiva
Dos personas realizan deporte este sábado a la altura del Museo Guggenheim de Bilbao.
-
La mascarilla, todavía cerca
Aunque se ha eliminado la obligatoriedad de su uso en espacios exteriores en los que se cumpla la distancia de seguridad, la mascarilla sigue siendo indispensable en numerosas ocasiones. Por ello, todavía debemos tener una cerca en todo momento. En la imagen, una pareja pasea por el centro de València con la mascarilla en la muñeca.
