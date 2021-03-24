Estás leyendo: Las imágenes del movimiento de ocupación de teatros que se extiende por toda Francia

Las imágenes del movimiento de ocupación de teatros que se extiende por toda Francia

Casi 80 centros teatrales han sido ocupados en Francia por el cierre desde octubre impuesto por el Gobierno contra la covid 19. Hace tres semanas que se inició este movimiento cultural y social en el Teatro L'Odeon.  

  • teatros francia

    BENOIT TESSIER/Reuters

    1 de 10

    Pancartas en el teatro

    Numerosos artistas reunidos dentro del Teatro L'Odeon de París en protesta por el cierre que impuso el Gobierno. Aseguran no estar bajo la órbita de ningún sindicato, como ha sucedido en otros encierros, y presumen de una organización horizontal de tipo asamblearia.

  • BENOIT TESSIER/REUTERS

    2 de 10

    Tumbado dentro del teatro 

    Los teatro, cines y museos permanecen cerrados desde octubre, desde que el Emmanuel Macron instauró el segundo confinamiento.  Los sectores culturares llevan ocupando el interior del Teatro L'Odeon desde hace tres semanas en protesta por las medidas del Gobierno.

  • BENOIT TESSIER/REUTERS

    3 de 10

    Interior del teatro

    El teatro ha sido ocupado por los sectores culturales que protestan contra las medidas del Gobierno. Todo el movimiento es autogestionado y sin ningún tipo de representante, luchan por salvar la cultura. 

  • BENOIT TESSIER/REUTERS

    4 de 10

    Concentración a las afueras 

    Los jóvenes se reúnen frente al L'Odeon en apoyo a sus compañeros que se encuentran dentro del teatro el cual lleva tres semanas y han propiciado que casi 80 teatros hayan sido ocupados. 

  • BENOIT TESSIER/REUTERS

    5 de 10

    Reivindican con música 

    Numerosos músicos tocan fuera del Teatro de L'Odeon, para protestar contra la decisión del gobierno francés de mantener cerrados los teatros, cines, salas de conciertos y museos hasta nuevo aviso. 

  • Stephane Mahé/REUTERS

    6 de 10

    Manifestantes en el teatro Graslin de Nantes

    Trabajadores y artistas del sector cultural asisten a una acción frente al Teatro Graslin en el momento exacto del toque de queda a nivel nacional debido a las restricciones contra la propagación de la enfermedad del coronavirus. Los manifestantes reprochan falta apoyo a la "base" de la cultura y critican que los nombres consagrados sean los que siempre resulten beneficiados. 

  • BENOIT TESSIER/REUTERS

    7 de 10

    La resistencia

    Un hombre levanta el puño en señal de resistencia en la azotea del Teatro L'Odeon, donde se encuentran centenares de manifestantes a sus puertas. 

  • BENOIT TESSIER/REUTERS

    8 de 10

    Banderas sindicales

    Una estatua del dramaturgo francés del siglo XVII Jean Racine está decorada con banderas sindicales dentro del ocupado Teatro de l'Odeon. 

  • Stephane Mahe/REUTERS

    9 de 10

    La espera

    Un hombre disfrazado protesta en frente del Teatro Graslin, los secrtores culturales también se han sumado a la ola de protestas que azota a Francia por el cierre de los teatros, cines y museos. 

  • Benoit Tessier/ Reuters

    10 de 10

    Los olvidados, ignorados y despreciados 

    Una mujer sostiene un cartón en el que se puede leer "Intermitentes del trabajo olvidados, ignorados, despreciados", así se sienten los sectores culturales. La mujer se manifiesta en frente del Teatro L'Odeon, que lleva tres semanas ocupado. 

