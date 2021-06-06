Estás leyendo: 'Matria': grito de la 'madre tierra' y homenaje a la mujer campesina

Matria 'Matria': grito de la 'madre tierra' y homenaje a la mujer campesina

La obra de la fotoperiodista oscense Judith Prat recorre cinco países e invita a reflexionar sobre los efectos del modelo agrícola neoliberal. El Gobierno de Aragón ha editado un libro de 128 imágenes que también pueden verse en un exposición itinerante en España.

madrid

  • matria

    judith prat

    1 de 7

    Judith regando su campo de lechugas ecológicas en Marracuene. El río Incomati, que discurre muy cerca, llena los canales que bordean los campos y de allí extrae el agua para regar. Marracuene, Mozambique.

  • Judith Prat

    2 de 7

    Campesinas recogiendo mandioca. Guardan esquejes para replantar y conservar las variedades autóctonas que se están extinguiendo. Marracuene, Mozambique.

  • judith prat

    3 de 7

    Pescadora descargando leña de su barca a la llegada al pequeño puerto de Moma. Los pescadores de Hori también se verán afectados por la ampliación de una mina cercana ya que extracciones de arenas minerales a través del mar merman la pesca de la zona Mozambique.

  • judith prat

    4 de 7

    Jornalera mexicana trabajando en el campo en EEUU. Cuando aprieta el calor es importante protegerse del sol y del polvo que desprenden las variedades más picantes de chile.

  • Judith Prat

    5 de 7

    Niños de la escuela de Hori haciendo ejercicio en la calle. Esta comunidad está afectada por la ampliación de una empresa minera irlandesa

  • Judith Prat

    6 de 7

    Mujer y su hijo viven en una pequeña tienda en medio del desierto cerca de la ciudad de Aden tras abandonar Sabaha, su pequeño pueblo natal, por la violencia y la pobreza. Yemen

  • Judith Prat

    7 de 7

    Jornaleros mexicanos recogiendo chile en un racho de EEUU. La mano de obra joven siempre es bienvenida en los ranchos pues son capaces de recoger más cantidad de chile durante la jornada.

