david guzm\u00e1n | efeAl borde del abismoDos coches a punto de caer a un barranco por el suelo reblandecido debido al terremoto en el balneario de Acapulco, en el estado de Guerrero (M\u00e9xico).david guzm\u00e1n | efeAlarma entre la poblaci\u00f3nPacientes de un hospital p\u00fablico fueron desalojados tras el terremoto, que se sinti\u00f3 de manera intensa en el centro y sur de M\u00e9xico.\u00a0david guzm\u00e1n efeDa\u00f1os materiales menoresVista de una pared ca\u00edda por el terremoto. Los da\u00f1os materiales, afortunadamente, parecen menores.david Guzm\u00e1n |efeNegocios afectados por el temblorLa zona hotelera de Acapulco tambi\u00e9n se ha visto afectada. En la imagen, una terraza de un bar llena de cascotes.david guzm\u00e1n | efeLa zona hotelera de AcapulcoCoches da\u00f1ados a la entrada de un hotel en Acapulco.\u00a0David Guzm\u00e1n | eFEAcapulco, la ciudad m\u00e1s afectadaVarios negocios da\u00f1ados en la ciudad de Acapulco, que fue el epicentro. El temblor tuvo lugar a las 20.47 hora local.
