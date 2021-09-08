Estás leyendo: Las imágenes más impactantes del intenso terremoto en México

Fotogalería Las imágenes más impactantes del intenso terremoto en México

  • Terremoto en México

    david guzmán | efe

    1 de 6

    Al borde del abismo

    Dos coches a punto de caer a un barranco por el suelo reblandecido debido al terremoto en el balneario de Acapulco, en el estado de Guerrero (México).

  • Terremoto México (FG)

    david guzmán | efe

    2 de 6

    Alarma entre la población

    Pacientes de un hospital público fueron desalojados tras el terremoto, que se sintió de manera intensa en el centro y sur de México. 

  • Terremoto

    david guzmán  efe

    3 de 6

    Daños materiales menores

    Vista de una pared caída por el terremoto. Los daños materiales, afortunadamente, parecen menores.

  • Terremoto

    david Guzmán |efe

    4 de 6

    Negocios afectados por el temblor

    La zona hotelera de Acapulco también se ha visto afectada. En la imagen, una terraza de un bar llena de cascotes.

  • Terremoto

    david guzmán | efe

    5 de 6

    La zona hotelera de Acapulco

    Coches dañados a la entrada de un hotel en Acapulco. 

  • Terremoto en México

    David Guzmán | eFE

    6 de 6

    Acapulco, la ciudad más afectada

    Varios negocios dañados en la ciudad de Acapulco, que fue el epicentro. El temblor tuvo lugar a las 20.47 hora local.

