Las miradas más icónicas de un 2020 aciago de la mano del World Press Photo

El fotógrafo mexicano Iván Macías capta a una doctora se encuentra al final de su turno, las marcas dejadas por una máscara y unas gafas protectoras son claramente visibles en su rostro.
LUCA PIERGIOVANNI (EFE)
Esta instantánea, titulada 'Doctor Peyo and Mister Hassen', del fotógrafo francés Jeremy Lempin, nos muestra a una joven de 25 años llamada Marion que tiene cáncer con metástasis, abrazando a su hijo Ethan de siete años.
LUCA PIERGIOVANNI (EFE)
Otra imagen icónica, un año en el que las mascarillas han sido protagonistas. Aquí, un león marino de California juega con una de ellas ante la atenta mirada del fotógrafo Ralph Pace.
LUCA PIERGIOVANNI (EFE)
El fotógrafo Luis Tato inmortaliza al jefe de un asentamiento de Samburu, una pequeña área natural protegida en Kenia, trata de ahuyentar un enjambre de langostas en una zona de cultivos. La imagen refleja cómo estos insectos devastaron amplias zonas del país en plena pandemia, trastocando el medio de vida de muchos agricultores y sus familias.
LUCA PIERGIOVANNI (EFE)
Un hombre herido permanece cerca del lugar donde se produjo una gran explosión en la zona portuaria de Beirut, Líbano, mientras los bomberos trabajan para apagar el fuego que envolvió los almacenes tras la explosión. Una imagen tomada por Lorenzo Tugnoli.
Luca Piergiovanni (EFE)
Fotografía de Oleg Ponomarev expuesta en la exposición de las fotografías ganadoras del 'World Press Photo 2021' en Madrid, a 5 de noviembre de 2021.
