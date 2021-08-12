Guglielmo Mangiapane- REUTERSTuristas resguard\u00e1ndose del sol ante la actual ola de calor en EuropaVarias personas llevan parag\u00fcas para protegerse del sol cerca del conocido Coliseo de Roma, en Italia.\u00a0Guglielmo Mangiapane-reutersLas fuentes est\u00e1n siendo parada obligatoria para los turistasUn hombre se refresca en una fuente cerca del Pante\u00f3n durante una ola de calor en Roma, Italia.\u00a0Guglielmo Mangiapane-rEUTERSUna mujer utiliza un parag\u00fcas a modo de protecci\u00f3n del sol en RomaTemperaturas de hasta 48,8\u00ba se han registrado en Italia en las \u00faltimas horas.\u00a0Guglielmo Mangiapane-reutersLas fuentes est\u00e1n siendo un lugar ideal para refrescarseUna mujer se refresca en la fuente Barcaccia cerca de la Plaza de Espa\u00f1a durante una ola de calor en Roma, Italia.massimo percossi-efeVentiladores por las calles de Roma para ayudar a soportar el calorResidentes y turistas buscan refrescarse por las altas temperaturas que se espera que alcancen su punto m\u00e1ximo el pr\u00f3ximo viernes 13, cuando 15 ciudades italianas estar\u00e1n en alerta roja.\u00a0La botella de agua se ha convertido en compa\u00f1ero imprescindible Una mujer bebe agua cerca de la Plaza de Espa\u00f1a durante una ola de calor en Roma, Italia.Se espera que las temperaturas sigan subiendo en los pr\u00f3ximos d\u00edasEl term\u00f3metro marca 42\u00ba y se espera que superen los 48\u00ba, raz\u00f3n por la que la capital italiana est\u00e1 en alerta roja.\u00a0
