La ola de calor 'Lucifer' que atraviesa Roma, en fotografías

Ola de calor Roma La ola de calor 'Lucifer' que atraviesa Roma, en fotografías

En Italia han llegado hasta los 48,8º y Roma está en alerta roja.

MADIRD

  • 12/08/2021 Coliseo calor

    Guglielmo Mangiapane- REUTERS

    1 de 7

    Turistas resguardándose del sol ante la actual ola de calor en Europa

    Varias personas llevan paragüas para protegerse del sol cerca del conocido Coliseo de Roma, en Italia. 

  • 12/08/2021 Ola de calor Roma

    Guglielmo Mangiapane-reuters

    2 de 7

    Las fuentes están siendo parada obligatoria para los turistas

    Un hombre se refresca en una fuente cerca del Panteón durante una ola de calor en Roma, Italia. 

  • 12/08/2021 Ola de calor Italia

    Guglielmo Mangiapane-rEUTERS

    3 de 7

    Una mujer utiliza un paragüas a modo de protección del sol en Roma

    Temperaturas de hasta 48,8º se han registrado en Italia en las últimas horas. 

  • 12/08/2021 Ola de calor Italia

    Guglielmo Mangiapane-reuters

    4 de 7

    Las fuentes están siendo un lugar ideal para refrescarse

    Una mujer se refresca en la fuente Barcaccia cerca de la Plaza de España durante una ola de calor en Roma, Italia.

  • 12/08/2021 Ola de calor Roma

    massimo percossi-efe

    5 de 7

    Ventiladores por las calles de Roma para ayudar a soportar el calor

    Residentes y turistas buscan refrescarse por las altas temperaturas que se espera que alcancen su punto máximo el próximo viernes 13, cuando 15 ciudades italianas estarán en alerta roja. 

  • 12/08/2021 Ola de calor Roma
    6 de 7

    La botella de agua se ha convertido en compañero imprescindible 

    Una mujer bebe agua cerca de la Plaza de España durante una ola de calor en Roma, Italia.

  • 12/08/2021 Ola de calor Roma
    7 de 7

    Se espera que las temperaturas sigan subiendo en los próximos días

    El termómetro marca 42º y se espera que superen los 48º, razón por la que la capital italiana está en alerta roja. 

