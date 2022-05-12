Estás leyendo: ¿Un día de perros en la oficina? Canadá abre la veda a trabajar con mascotas

¿Un día de perros en la oficina? Canadá abre la veda a trabajar con mascotas

'El mejor amigo del hombre', ahora también en la oficina. Algunas empresas del país norteamericano, coincidiendo con la vuelta de sus trabajadores a la modalidad presencial, posibilitan que estos puedan hacerlo junto a sus mascotas.

  • Con ustedes 'Nature', el 'husky' que le alegra la vida a uno de los trabajadores de Tungsten Collaborative, empresa ubicada en Ottawa.

    Dave Chan (AFP)

    Con ustedes 'Nature', el 'husky' que le alegra la vida a uno de los trabajadores de Tungsten Collaborative, empresa ubicada en Ottawa. Las autoridades canadienses estiman que más de 200.000 personas han adoptado un perro o un gato desde el comienzo de la pandemia en 2020.

  • Por aquí les saluda 'Samson', un 'Yorkshire Terrier' muy interesado en los proyectos que se llevan a cabo en Chandos Bird.

    Dave Chan (AFP)

    Por aquí les saluda 'Samson', un 'Yorkshire Terrier' muy interesado en los proyectos que se llevan a cabo en Chandos Bird. 

  • Este 'Samson', un 'Yorkshire Terrier' muy dado a la contorsión matutina pasando un buen rato con su amigo Trevor Watt, gerente de control de proyectos de la empresa.

    Dave Chan (AFP)

    'Samson' es muy dado a la contorsión matutina, aquí lo verán pasando un buen rato con su amigo Trevor Watt, gerente de control de proyectos de la empresa Chandos Bird.

  • La de arriba es 'Daisy', que como pueden ver se lo está pasando realmente bien junto a su amo Dave McMullen en plena jornada laboral.

    Dave Chan (AFP)

    La de arriba es 'Daisy', que como pueden ver se lo está pasando realmente bien junto a su amo Dave McMullen en plena jornada laboral en Tungsten Collaborative, empresa especializada en ingeniería y diseño industrial que ha establecido una serie de reglas para quienes lleven sus mascotas a la oficina. Sacarlos a pasear con regularidad es una de ellas.

  • Bill Dicke, presidente de Tungsten Collaborative, le choca las cinco a su perrete desde su puesto de trabajo.

    Dave Chan (AFP)

    Bill Dicke, presidente de Tungsten Collaborative, le choca las cinco a su perrete desde su puesto de trabajo.

  • Varios trabajadores junto al presidente de la empresa celebran una reunión acompañados de sus mascotas.
    Varios trabajadores junto al presidente de la empresa celebran una reunión acompañados de sus mascotas.

  • La propietaria de Adorit Boutique, Emma Inns, se ha querido sumar también a la iniciativa de trabajar con sus mascotas.

    Dave Chan (AFP)

    La propietaria de Adorit Boutique, Emma Inns, se ha querido sumar también a la iniciativa de trabajar con sus mascotas (y eso que tiene unas cuantas).

  • La jefa de Adorit Boutique nos muestra a su pequeña familia canina.

    Dave Chan (AFP)

    La jefa de Adorit Boutique nos muestra a su pequeña familia canina. Un lujo poder trabajar con ellos.

