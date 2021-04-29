Estás leyendo: Las manifestaciones en Colombia contra la reforma tributaria, en imágenes

Protestas en Colombia Las manifestaciones en Colombia contra la reforma tributaria, en imágenes

Los organizadores de las protestas contra el proyecto de reforma fiscal del Gobierno colombiano convocaron una nueva jornada de manifestaciones para expresar su rechazo al aumento de impuestos.

Bogotá

Actualizado:
  • Protestas en Colombia

    efe

    1 de 10

    Batucadas y protesta pacífica

    Una batucada participa en Bogotá en la jornada de manifestaciones denominada Paro Nacional, convocada en todo el país para rechazar, entre otros cosas, la reforma tributaria del Gobierno.

  • efe

    2 de 10

    Tumbado contra  la reforma tributaria

    Un hombre se acuesta en medio de la calle durante unas protestas contra la reforma tributaria convocadas por las centrales obreras contra la reforma de impuestos, en Cali.

  • 3 de 10

    Disturbios y momentos de tensión

    Manifestantes se enfrentan a las autoridades en las protestas en Medellín. 

  • EFE

    4 de 10

    Lanzamiento de objetos

    Un manifestante lanza una botella de plástico a los efectivos de Policía en las protestas. 

  • efe

    5 de 10

    En el calor de los disturbios

    Los manifestantes prenden fuego en la calle para protestar contra la reforma fiscal presentada por el Gobierno del presidente Iván Duque.

  • 6 de 10

    Contra Iván Duque

    Un manifestante porta una pancarta en la que insulta al presidente del Gobierno de Colombia, Iván Duque, por su proyecto de reforma tributaria. 

  • efe

    7 de 10

    Ambiente crispado

    Los manifestantes lanzan piedras y objetos a los agentes de Policía. 

  • efe

    8 de 10

    A las barricadas

    Las personas que protestan contra la reforma de Duque arman una barricada cerca de la Plaza de Bolívar de Bogotá con vallas y objetos.

  • efe

    9 de 10

    Una multitud concentrada 

    Cientos de manifestantes se concentran en la Plaza de Bolívar de Bogotá para expresar su rechazo al proyecto de reforma fiscal del Gobierno colombiano. 

  • 10 de 10

    "Bienvenidos a la Economía Naranja"

    Una persona disfrazada porta un cartel contra la llamada "Economía Naranja" durante la jornada de manifestaciones.

