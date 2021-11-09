Estás leyendo: Tensión, frío y hambre en la frontera entre Bielorrusia y Polonia: un recorrido en imágenes

La situación es extrema en el campamento de migrantes en la región de Grodno, fronteriza con Polonia.

Público / Agencias

Actualizado:
    LEONID SCHEGLOV (EFE / EPA)

    Una imagen distribuida por la agencia de noticias Belta muestra a los migrantes cortando un árbol para su campamento cerca de la frontera entre Bielorrusia y Polonia en la región de Grodno, Bielorrusia, el 9 de noviembre de 2021.

    LEONID SCHEGLOV (EFE / EPA)

    Según el Comité Estatal de Fronteras de Bielorrusia, hay más de dos mil personas cerca de la frontera, incluidas mujeres y niños, que quieren obtener asilo en la Unión Europea. Frontera entre Bielorrusia y Polonia en la región de Grodno, Bielorrusia, el 9 de noviembre de 2021.

    LEONID SCHEGLOV (EFE / EPA)

    El territorio está custodiado por varios miles de agentes de los servicios especiales polacos. La crisis migratoria en la frontera de Bielorrusia se remonta a la primavera de 2021, pese a que en los últimos días se ha recrudecido.

    LEONID SCHEGLOV (EFE / EPA)

    Un tractor maniobra en la frontera entre Bielorrusia y Polonia ante la mirada expectante de cientos de migrantes apostados frente a la alambrada que separa a ambos países.

    Leonid Shcheglov (AFP)

    Una fotografía tomada el 9 de noviembre de 2021 muestra a migrantes tratando de sobrevivir al aire libre en condiciones miserables a medida que las temperaturas descienden hacia el punto de congelación.

    LEONID SHCHEGLOV (AFP)

    Cientos de agentes polacos observan a los migrantes en la frontera entre Bielorrusia y Polonia. La tensión va en aumento. 

    LEONID SHCHEGLOV (AFP)

    Una fotografía tomada el 8 de noviembre de 2021 muestra a niños migrantes en una tienda de campaña a apenas unos metros de la frontera. El frío es intenso estos días.

    LEONID SHCHEGLOV (AFP)

    Los agentes polacos tratan de disuadir a los migrantes con un tractor en la región de Grodno, frontera entre Bielorrusia y Polonia, a 9 de noviembre de 2021.

