Tercera noche escupiendo magma: las imágenes del potente volcán de La Palma

Se hace la noche y la lava, escupida desde las entrañas de la isla, se hace más visible. El sonido del volcán choca con el silencio que impera en los municipios evacuados.

Alejandro Tena

    alejandro Tena

    Continúa soltando lava la erupción de Cumbre Vieja.

    Alejandro Tena

    El volcán, en plena erupción, escupe magma sobre el este de La Palma

    Alejandro Tena

    Varios coches salen de la zona evacuada de El Paraíso. De fondo, el volcán activo.

    alejandro tena

    Ni un solo alma en la zona de El Paraiso, a los pies del volcán.

    alejandro tena

    El magma empieza a hacerse visible cuando asoma la noche.

