Varias decenas de regantes y agricultores de Alicante, Almería y Murcia, con el apoyo de sus gobiernos regionales, se han concentrado este lunes en la capital para exigir que no se reduzca la llegada de agua procedente del Tajo al Levante español, medida que pondría en peligro su actividad.

  • Varias decenas de regantes y agricultores procedentes de Alicante, Almería y Murcia se concentran este lunes a las puertas del Ministerio para la Transición Ecológica y el Reto Demográfico (Miteco) en Madrid para exigir que no se reduzca la llegada de agu

    JUAN CARLOS HIDALGO / EFE

    1 de 7

    "Nos están ahogando y no con agua"

    Bajo este y otros lemas se han concentrado los manifestantes a las puertas del Ministerio para la Transición Ecológica y el Reto Demográfico, en la plaza de Nuevos Ministerios de Madrid.

  • Juan Carlos Hidalgo / EFE

    2 de 7

    La 'España Vaciada' se revuelve

    La manifestación ha sido convocada por el Sindicato Central de Regantes del Acueducto Tajo-Segura. Temen que este sea uno de los primeros episodios de la "guerra por el agua", desatada por la escasez hídrica que lleva años vaticinándose.

  • JUAN CARLOS HIDALGO / EFE

    3 de 7

    "Si nos quitan el trasvase, adiós a la huerta de Europa"

    Se lee en una pancarta de una asistente a la concentración.

  • JUAN CARLOS HIDALGO / EFE

    4 de 7

    El presidente de Murcia ha acudido a la concetración

    "Espero que Pedro Sánchez y su Gobierno escuchen el clamor de dos millones y medio de españoles de las regiones de Murcia, Almería y Alicante que viven de la agricultura y que necesitan el agua día a día en sus hogares", ha declarado el presidente murciano Fernando López Meirás, tras calificar la medida de "inadmisible e inaceptable".

  • JUAN CARLOS HIDALGO / EFE

    5 de 7

    García Egea también ha hecho acto de presencia

    El secretario general del Partido Popular ha acompañado a López Meirás al acto.

  • Europa Press

    6 de 7

    Ya hubo una 'tractorada' a mediados de mayo en Murcia

    Hilera de tractores en una tractorada en defensa del trasvase Tajo-Segura el pasado 15 de mayo de 2021, en Murcia (España). Organizada por el Círculo del Agua, regantes, empresarios y el sector agrario de la Región, de Almería y de Alicante se han concentrado para mostrar su respulsa al cambio de las reglas de explotación del trasvase Tajo-Segura.

  • EUROPA PRESS

    7 de 7

    "En el levante sin trasvase, desierto y paro"

    Se podía leer en la pancarta que ha encabezado la marcha, desde Ifema hasta Nuevos Ministerios.

