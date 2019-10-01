Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

1-O Unas 300 personas se concentran ante el cuartel de la Guardia Civil de Girona en el segundo aniversario del 1-O

Los manifestantes han partido de la Plaça Catalunya y se han desplazado a pie hasta las dependencias policiales portando diversas pancartas, como una que encabezaba la marcha y en la que se podía leer: "Dos años después... el combate continúa".

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
17/06/2019 - Mossos d'Esquadra / EFE

Mossos d'Esquadra / EFE

Unos 300 independentistas se han concentrado a primera hora de esta mañana frente al cuartel de la Guardia Civil de Girona, convocados por diversas organizaciones con motivo del segundo aniversario del 1-O, mientras un cordón de los Mossos d'Esquadra les ha impedido acercarse al recinto.

Los manifestantes, muchos de ellos encapuchados, han partido de la Plaça Catalunya a las 6.30 horas y se han desplazado a pie hasta las dependencias policiales portando diversas pancartas, como una que encabezaba la marcha y en la que se podía leer: "Dos años después... el combate continúa".

Allí se han encontrado con el dispositivo de los Mossos d'Esquadra que protegía el cuartel de la Guardia Civil y que ha instado a los manifestantes a evitar confrontaciones y a mantener una actitud pacífica.

Los manifestantes les han lanzado algún huevo y han proferido gritos como "no os merecéis la senyera que lleváis" antes de abandonar el lugar y proseguir la marcha.

El acceso a la estación del tren de alta velocidad en la capital gerundense permanece también protegido por efectivos de la Policía de la Generalitat, ya que en protestas anteriores han derivado en el corte de esta vía de transporte.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad