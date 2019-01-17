Público
1-O La ANC se manifestará en las principales capitales europeas el primer día del juicio del 1-O

La Assemblea Nacional Catalana prepara manifestaciones en Bruselas, Londres, París, Berlín, Roma y Ginebra el primer día del juicio del 1-O, además de las previstas en municipios catalanes y las de Madrid y el País Vasco.

Quim Torra y la presidenta de la ANC, Elisenda Paluzie, en una manifestación para la independencia | EFE

La Assemblea Nacional Catalana (ANC) prepara manifestaciones en Bruselas, Londres, París, Berlín, Roma y Ginebra el primer día del juicio del 1-O, además de las previstas ya en municipios catalanes, y tras empezar el juicio están previstas otras en Madrid y el País Vasco.

"Si nos manifestamos ante las embajadas españolas de ciudades europeas, no tiene sentido que no nos manifestemos en el corazón del Estado represor", ha dicho este jueves en rueda de prensa la presidenta de la ANC, Elisenda Paluzie, que ha presentado la web y el anuncio con el lema 'Make a move', con el fin de conseguir apoyo para financiar una fase internacional de acciones previstas.

En esta fase internacional trasladarán el lema del anuncio a vallas publicitarias; quieren representar en el centro de grandes capitales europeas la imagen de personas votando en urnas, como en el 1-O de 2017, "y policía pegando"; y harán un videoclip con una canción que les ha cedido Peter Gabriel.

