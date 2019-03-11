El juez que indaga las cargas de la Policía Nacional en Barcelona por el 1-O ha citado a declarar como investigados a un inspector y a dos subinspectores, responsables del operativo desplegado en la escuela Estel de la ciudad, lo que eleva a 37 el número total de agentes imputados.
Según han informado fuentes jurídicas, el titular del juzgado de instrucción número 7 de Barcelona ha citado a declarar a esos tres agentes como investigados para el próximo 22 de marzo.
Los tres policías nacionales han sido imputados a raíz de la decisión de la Audiencia de Barcelona de reabrir la causa que el juez había archivado por las cargas en la escuela Estel, resolución que fue recurrida por el Ayuntamiento de la capital catalana, acusación popular en la causa.
En un auto, la sección tercera de la Audiencia estimó el recurso del consistorio, al considerar que la imposibilidad de identificar a los agentes actuantes por la falta de grabaciones en vídeo o de fotografías no es motivo suficiente para archivar el caso.
"Averiguar las concretas órdenes que fueron emitidas"
La Audiencia ordenó profundizar en la investigación "no tanto para saber qué concreto agente causó qué concreta lesión", sino "para averiguar las concretas órdenes que fueron emitidas por los responsables del operativo", que sí que están identificados.
El auto sostiene que "la concreta investigación de los responsables del operativo y de las consignas a los agentes permitirá al Instructor ponderar si el uso de la fuerza empleado o si las órdenes dadas se ajustaron o no a la situación allí planteada y así poder concluir si a dicho responsable o responsables pueden serle imputadas las lesiones ocasionadas".
Asimismo, para el próximo viernes están citados como investigados otros tres agentes de la Policía Nacional que actuaron en las escuelas Dolors Monserdà, Pau Claris y Mediterrània de Barcelona, cuyas declaraciones tuvieron que ser aplazadas en su día.
