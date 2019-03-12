La Sala de lo Contencioso-Administrativo del Tribunal Supremo ha reconocido el derecho del juez y exsenador de ERC Santiago Vidal -inhabilitado por tres años en 2015 por participar en la elaboración de una Constitución para Catalunya- a reingresar en la carrera judicial.
No podrá volver directamente a su antigua plaza de la Audiencia de Barcelona sino que tendrá que participar en el primer concurso que convoque el Consejo General del Poder Judicial (CGPJ) para plazas de su categoría.
Así lo señala la resolución dada a conocer este martes por el Supremo, que deriva de una reciente sentencia del Tribunal Constitucional que anuló el artículo de la Ley Orgánica del Poder Judicial que permitía que el CGPJ pudiera hacer una valoración de la "aptitud" de los jueces que han sido sancionados y piden su reingreso.
El exsenador de la formación independentista reconoció a finales de 2016 que el Govern de Carles Puigdemont obtuvo de forma ilegal los datos fiscales de los catalanes para crear una Hacienda propia.
Por estas declaraciones, el Juzgado de Instrucción número 13 de Barcelona abrió una causa para analizar el proceso independentista en Catalunya, centrando después sus pesquisas en la organización del referéndum del 1 de octubre de 2017, donde se encuentra investigado. Se da la circunstancia de que Vidal está citado como testigo el próximo jueves en el juicio del procés independentista que está juzgando el Tribunal Supremo.
