Público
Público

10-N Cs destituye al número 2 en Euskadi por mantener contactos con el PP para concurrir juntos en las elecciones del 10-N 

Javier Gómez Calvo ha sido destituido de "mutuo acuerdo", después de que la dirección nacional conociese que había establecido contactos con el PP vasco. Además el presidente del PP de Álava, Iñaki Oyarzábal, ha reconocido que ambas formaciones han mantenido contactos de cara a sumar fuerzas, pero ha explicado que finalmente Rivera se ha negado.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Albert Rivera, a su salida de la reunión con Pablo Casado. (FERNANDO VILLAR | EFE)

Albert Rivera, a su salida de una reunión con Pablo Casado. (FERNANDO VILLAR | EFE)

La dirección nacional de Ciudadanos decidió este miércoles destituir de su cargo al secretario de Organización de la formación naranja en Euskadi, Javier Gómez Calvo, después de conocer que había mantenido contactos -que la Ejecutiva estatal desconocía- con el PP vasco para concurrir juntos a las elecciones generales en Euskadi, según han informado a Europa Press fuentes de esta formación.

Además, han asegurado que las conversaciones no oficiales se mantuvieron entre un grupo pequeño de Cs Euskadi, liderado por Calvo, y el PP vasco. Una vez que la dirección nacional tuvo conocimiento de ellas, el secretario general del partido naranja nacional, Fran Hervías, contactó con el de Euskadi, Javier Gómez Calvo, y de "mutuo acuerdo" decidieron que este último abandonara su puesto.

Precisamente, este jueves el presidente del PP de Álava, Iñaki Oyarzábal, ha responsabilizado al presidente de Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera, del fracaso de que populares y la formación naranja concurran juntos en Euskadi en las próximas elecciones generales.

Oyarzábal ha reconocido que ambas formaciones han mantenido contactos de cara a sumar fuerzas en los próximos comicios del 10 de noviembre y ha apuntado que, aunque había buena disposición en Cs Euskadi, finalmente, al parecer, ha sido Rivera el que se ha opuesto.

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad