10-N Dos encuestas pronostican la subida de Vox y la caída de Ciudadanos

Dos encuestas recientes sitúan a Vox con más de 30 escaños y a Ciudadanos con unos 20. El PSOE continuaría ganando las elecciones y el PP se beneficiaría de la repetición electoral, obteniendo unos 97 parlamentarios. Además, Más País entraría en el Congreso con 5 o 6 parlamentarios y Unidas Podemos obtendría unos 34 escaños.

El líder de Vox Santiago Abascal (i), el líder de Ciudadanos Albert Rivera (c), y el presidente del PP Pablo Casado, en el madrileño Paseo de la Castellana, lugar en el que se celebra el desfile de la Fiesta Nacional, esta mañana en Madrid.- EFE/Ballester

A cuatro semanas de las elecciones generales, dos encuestas publicadas este lunes pronostican la subida de Vox, formación a la que sitúan con más de 30 escaños y más del 10 por ciento de los votos y una caída de Ciudadanos, que se quedaría con unos 20 parlamentarios y alrededor del 9 por ciento.

Según un sondeo GAD3 para ABC, el PSOE se mantendría como primera fuerza con un 28,4% de los votos y 126 escaños frente a los 123 que logró el 28 de abril, mientras que el PP lograría el 22,2% de los apoyos y unos 98 asientos en el Congreso, con lo que ganaría 32 respecto a los que consiguió en los últimos comicios.

Esta encuesta apunta también una bajada de Ciudadanos, desde los 57 escaños que logró en abril a los 20 que lograría ahora con un 8,6% de los votos, mientras que Vox pasaría de 24 a 33 (11,8%).

Unidas Podemos pasaría de 42 a 32 escaños y el partido de Íñigo Errejón, Más País, conseguiría entrar en el Congreso con 5 diputados y el 3,9 por ciento de los votos.

Otro sondeo de Sigma Dos para el diario El Mundo arroja unos resultados similares. De acuerdo con esta encuesta, Vox también sube hasta los 31 escaños, muy cerca de Unidas Podemos (34) y por encima de Ciudadanos (21).

El PSOE se mantiene con 124 diputados, el PP se beneficiaría de la repetición electoral al subir hasta los 96 y Más País consigue en este sondeo electoral 6 escaños y el 4,4 por ciento de apoyo.

