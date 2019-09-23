Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

10-N García Egea dirigirá la campaña del PP para las elecciones generales

García Egea sustituirá a Javier Maroto, el encargado de dirigir la campaña de las generales de 28 de abril donde los populares sufrieron un gran 'batacazo' y a Isabel García-Tejerina, la encargada de dirigir la campaña en las autonómicas y municipales.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
21/09/2019.- El secretario general del PP, Teodoro García Egea , durante la celebración del XII Pleno de la Federación de Municipios y Provincias.- EFE/Paco Campos

El secretario general del PP, Teodoro García Egea , durante la celebración del XII Pleno de la Federación de Municipios y Provincias.- EFE/Paco Campos

El secretario general del PP, Teodoro García Egea, dirigirá la campaña de las elecciones generales del próximo 10 de noviembre y su nombramiento lo aprobará este mismo lunes el Comité Ejecutivo Nacional de partido, según han informado a Europa Press fuentes de la cúpula de la formación.

El líder del PP, Pablo Casado, ha convocado esta mañana al Comité Ejecutivo (que reúne a la plana mayor del partido entre barones regionales y comité de dirección) para empezar a diseñar la estrategia de campaña ante las generales, en las que el PP centrará su discurso en la economía y en la defensa de la unión del centro-derecha.

La campaña de las generales de 28 de abril estuvo dirigida por el entonces vicesecretario de Organización, Javier Maroto, y en esos comicios el PP sufrió un severo revés electoral al pasar de 137 a 66 diputados. Un mes después, en las autonómicas y municipales, ese encargo recayó en la vicesecretaria de Política Social, Cuca Gamarra, y la vicesecretaria de Sectorial, Isabel García-Tejerina.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad