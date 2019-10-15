Público
10-N Rita Maestre será la portavoz estatal de Más País y diseñará la campaña

El partido tiene previsto presentarlo con un acto público este viernes en Madrid, en el que se desglosarán las líneas principales de su campaña electoral. 

25/09/2019 - El líder de Más Madrid, Íñigo Errejón y la portavoz de Más Madrid en el Ayuntamiento, Rita Maestre, en la reunión de las bases del partido./ EUROPA PRESS (Jesús Hellín)

La portavoz de Más Madrid en el Ayuntamiento de la capital, Rita Maestre, será la portavoz estatal de Más País y también la encargada de diseñar la campaña de Íñigo Errejón para las próximas elecciones generales del 10 de noviembre.

Según han informado fuentes de la formación, la concejala madrileña, que fue portavoz del gobierno municipal de Manuela Carmena la pasada legislatura, se ocupará también de la portavocía de Más País, que se define como un "movimiento político" que concurre por primera vez a las elecciones generales "para acabar con el bloqueo político".

Más País, que aunque está inscrito en el registro de partidos no está estructurado de momento como tal, tiene previsto presentar a su portavoz con un acto público este viernes en Madrid, en el que se desglosarán las líneas principales de su campaña electoral.

Rita Maestre ya fue en 2015 la responsable de la campaña de Ahora Madrid, con la que la candidata Manuela Carmena obtuvo 20 ediles y se convirtió en alcaldesa con el apoyo de los socialistas.

