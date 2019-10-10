Público
Elecciones generales Rajoy pide al PP y PSOE que tras el 10-N se "entiendan y cedan"

El expresidente ha puesto como ejemplo la capacidad de acuerdo de los políticos en la Transición, que provenían del exilio o del propio régimen de Franco, y que, pese a que "discrepaban en muchas cosas, les unía algo".

10/10/2019.- El expresidente del gobierno Mariano Rajoy (i) participa en la presentación del libro del exministro del Interior Jorge Fernández Díaz (d). / EFE - JAVIER LIZÓN

El expresidente del Gobierno Mariano Rajoy ha dicho este jueves que espera que tras el 10-N predomine la capacidad de "entenderse y ceder en posiciones" y ha advertido que "conviene" que "los dos grandes partidos", en referencia a PP y PSOE "acuerden" en los temas de Estado.

Lo ha aseverado en la presentación del libro del exministro Jorge Fernández Díaz Cada día tiene su afán, a la que han acudido el secretario general del PP, Teodoro García Egea; la expresidenta del Congreso Ana Pastor y la exministra de Defensa María Dolores de Cospedal, entre otras figuras del partido.

Rajoy ha puesto como ejemplo la capacidad de acuerdo de los políticos en la Transición, que provenían del exilio o del propio régimen de Franco, y que, pese a que "discrepaban en muchas cosas, les unía algo" a "tener en cuenta", que es, ha destacado, la preparación, la capacidad para entenderse y la de "ceder en posiciones" cuando "el interés general lo requiere".

Ha contrapuesto como ejemplo, en este sentido, el Pacto del Majestic de 1996 entre el PP y CiU que fue, ha opinado, "transparente" y "se respetó" sin que la Constitución fuera "lesionada en aquel momento".

En los temas de Estado, ha proseguido Rajoy, relacionados con el modelo territorial, los estatutos de autonomía o una hipotética aplicación del artículo 155 en Catalunya, "conviene" que "los dos grandes partidos que durante 40 años gobernaron" se pongan de acuerdo, ha expresado.

Rajoy ha hablado sobre las legislaturas "de la crispación", aquella en la que "todos estaban crispados" como ocurrió tras la crisis del Prestige, ha recordado, y ha criticado que los partidos políticos pensaran que "todo se podía arreglar" de esta manera.

Tras la intervención del expresidente, Fernández Díaz ha apelado a "la experiencia" y "saber" que "son necesarios" y que podrían aportar en "momentos como estos", ha destacado, algunas figuras políticas como Rajoy.

