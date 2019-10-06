La militancia de la CUP (Candidatura de Unidad Popular) ha ratificado este domingo las candidaturas propuestas por una comisión del partido para concurrir por primera vez a unas elecciones generales, con porcentajes de votos a favor que van del 90,47 % en Tarragona, al 80,13 % en Barcelona.
Según ha informado la CUP, en Barcelona el 80,13 % de los votos han sido favorables a la propuesta del partido, mientras que un 19,87 % han votado en contra. De esta forma ha quedado aprobada la candidatura encabezada por la exdiputada Mireia Vehí, seguida de los también exdiputados Albert Botran y Eulàlia Reguant.
En Tarragona, el 90,47 % de los votos han sido a favor de la candidatura encabezada por Mariona Quadrada y el exdiputado Sergi Saladié y en contra han votado el 9,53 % de los militantes de la CUP.
La candidatura por Lleida de Francesc Gabarrell y Júlia Carbonell ha cosechado el 90,32 % de los votos, y el 9,68 % han votado en contra.
Por último, en Girona los votos a favor han sido el 89,47 % y en contra 10,53 %, por lo que también ha quedado aprobada la candidatura, en este caso encabezada por Non Casadevall y Maria Besora.
La votación telemática comenzó ayer sábado y debía finalizar a las 23:59 horas pero, por un error en del sistema informático, prolongaron el plazo hasta las dos del mediodía del domingo.
