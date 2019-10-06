Público
10N La militancia de la CUP ratifica las listas para el 10N por una mayoría amplia

Es la primera vez que el partido catalán concurrirá a unas elecciones generales. 

Mireia Vehí, de la CUP, en rueda de prensa. TWITTER.

Mireia Vehí, de la CUP, durante una rueda de prensa.

 La militancia de la CUP (Candidatura de Unidad Popular) ha ratificado este domingo las candidaturas propuestas por una comisión del partido para concurrir por primera vez a unas elecciones generales, con porcentajes de votos a favor que van del 90,47 % en Tarragona, al 80,13 % en Barcelona.

Según ha informado la CUP, en Barcelona el 80,13 % de los votos han sido favorables a la propuesta del partido, mientras que un 19,87 % han votado en contra. De esta forma ha quedado aprobada la candidatura encabezada por la exdiputada Mireia Vehí, seguida de los también exdiputados Albert Botran y Eulàlia Reguant.

En Tarragona, el 90,47 % de los votos han sido a favor de la candidatura encabezada por Mariona Quadrada y el exdiputado Sergi Saladié y en contra han votado el 9,53 % de los militantes de la CUP.

La candidatura por Lleida de Francesc Gabarrell y Júlia Carbonell ha cosechado el 90,32 % de los votos, y el 9,68 % han votado en contra.

Por último, en Girona los votos a favor han sido el 89,47 % y en contra 10,53 %, por lo que también ha quedado aprobada la candidatura, en este caso encabezada por Non Casadevall y Maria Besora.

La votación telemática comenzó ayer sábado y debía finalizar a las 23:59 horas pero, por un error en del sistema informático, prolongaron el plazo hasta las dos del mediodía del domingo.

