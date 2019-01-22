La Policía Nacional y las fuerzas de seguridad francesas investigan a un hombre que se encuentra detenido en Francia y cuyo ADN fue hallado en el piso de Leganés (Madrid) donde en abril de 2004 se inmolaron ocho terroristas que participaron en los atentados del 11-M.
El arrestado ha sido identificado como Mustapha B., de 43 años, natural de Marruecos y que vivió en España a principios de pasada década, según informa el periódico francés Le Point.
Según han indicado a Efe fuentes de la lucha antiterrorista, las pesquisas continúan para determinar si esta persona tuvo algún tipo de relación con la masacre del 11 de marzo de 2004 en Madrid.
Agentes de la Comisaría General de Información de la Policía Nacional colaboran con las autoridades francesas en esta investigación.
Los atentados del 11 de marzo de 2004 causaron 193 víctimas mortales y dejaron mas de 2.000 heridos, e incluyeron una serie de ataques terroristas con explosivos en cuatro trenes de cercanías de Madrid, en lo que supone el mayor golpe terrorista perpetrado en España.
