La Audiencia Nacional ha condenado a ocho años de cárcel por colaborar con Dáesh y promover la yihad "virtual" a José Luis Galán González, conocido como Yusuf Galán, el único español miembro de la célula de Al Qaeda condenado en España por los atentados del 11 de septiembre de 2001 en Estados Unidos.
La Fiscalía pedía para él 13 años por integración en organización terrorista en concurso con otro de colaboración con actividades terroristas, autoadoctrinamiento y exaltación del terrorismo, si bien la sección cuarta de la Sala de lo Penal le absuelve por integración y le condena por el delito de participación en organización terrorista al dar por probada "sin fisuras" su adhesión a los postulados del Dáesh, si bien no ha podido dar por acreditado "que engrose sus filas como militante".
Galán fue detenido por estos hechos en 2017 en el distrito madrileño de Carabanchel. Se convirtió al islam en 1991 y en 2011, tras cumplir nueve años y medio encarcelado por su vinculación a la célula española de Al Qaeda desarticulada tras el 11S, salió de prisión y se afincó en Murcia.
(Habrá ampliación)
