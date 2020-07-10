Madrid
El presidente del Gobierno y secretario general del PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, que tenía previsto acudir al cierre de campaña del candidato a la Presidencia de la Xunta, Gonzalo Caballero, ha anunciado que no podrá acudir debido a una avería en el avión.
Lo ha publicado en su perfil de Twitter, asegurando que lamenta no poder acompañar al candidato gallego y "estar con los compañeros y compañeras del PSdeG".
"Hagamos que Galicia avance el #12J. ¡Llenemos las urnas de votos socialistas!", finaliza Pedro Sánchez.
Según fuentes del PSOE, le sustituirá José Luis Ábalos, el ministro de Transportes, Movilidad y Agenda Urbana, quien ya participó en la jornada del jueves en un mitin en Ourense.
