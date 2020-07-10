Estás leyendo: Una avería en el avión impide a Sánchez acudir a Vigo para el cierre de campaña de Gonzalo Caballero

12-J Una avería en el avión impide a Sánchez acudir a Vigo para el cierre de campaña de Gonzalo Caballero

En su lugar acudirá el ministro de Transportes, Movilidad y Agenda Urbana, José Luis Ábalos para apoyar la candidatura del socialista a la Presidencia de la Xunta de Galicia.

El presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez (c), acompañado por el presidente del PSdeG-PSOE Gonzalo Caballero (d) y el candidato a la alcaldía de Vigo Abel Caballero (i), durante el acto electoral en el pabellón de Navia, en Vigo. EFE/Salvador Sas

Madrid

EUROPA PRESS

El presidente del Gobierno y secretario general del PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, que tenía previsto acudir al cierre de campaña del candidato a la Presidencia de la Xunta, Gonzalo Caballero, ha anunciado que no podrá acudir debido a una avería en el avión. 

Lo ha publicado en su perfil de Twitter, asegurando que lamenta no poder acompañar al candidato gallego y "estar con los compañeros y compañeras del PSdeG".

"Hagamos que Galicia avance el #12J. ¡Llenemos las urnas de votos socialistas!", finaliza Pedro Sánchez.

Según fuentes del PSOE, le sustituirá José Luis Ábalos, el ministro de Transportes, Movilidad y Agenda Urbana, quien ya participó en la jornada del jueves en un mitin en Ourense.

