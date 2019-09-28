Público
Unas 12.000 personas se manifiestan en Sabadell en apoyo a los siete CDR detenidos

Los manifestantes han marchado bajo el lema 'Libertad. La represión no nos parará', y con pancartas como 'Que se vayan. Fuera las fuerzas de ocupación', 'Basta de represión. Basta de montajes policiales. Libertad'.

La manifestación de apoyo a los siete CDR detenidos - @ARRAN_JOVENT

Unas 12.000 personas, según la Policía Municipal, se han manifestado este sábado en Sabadell (Barcelona) en apoyo a los siete CDR detenidos el lunes por la Guardia Civil y que están siendo investigados por presunto terrorismo.

La protesta ha comenzado a las 18 horas frente a los Juzgados de Sabadell y ha transcurrido por las calles de la ciudad hasta el Ayuntamiento, donde se ha leído un manifiesto.

Los manifestantes han marchado bajo el lema 'Libertad. La represión no nos parará', y con pancartas como 'Que se vayan. Fuera las fuerzas de ocupación', 'Basta de represión. Basta de montajes policiales. Libertad'.

También se han escuchado gritos de 'Fuera las fuerzas de ocupación', 'No son terroristas, son independentistas' y 'Libertad presos políticos'.

"Represión como instrumento político"

El vicepresidente de Òmnium Cultural, Marcel Mauri, ha criticado la "voluntad de criminalizar al independentismo" y ha pedido libertad para los detenidos y que el Estado deje de usar la represión, en sus palabras.

El portavoz de la plataforma de apoyo Libertad Detenidas 23S ha leído el manifiesto, en el que ha criticado la "vulneración de los derechos de defensa, las manipulaciones y presiones y el aislamiento" de los siete detenidos, que según él recuerda a la ley antiterrorista.

Ha reclamado su puesta en libertad inmediata y el archivo del caso, y ha afirmado que estas detrás de las detenciones está "la maquinaria represiva del Estado, desesperada por frenar el independentismo".

