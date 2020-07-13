Estás leyendo: Garzón reconoce los "malos resultados" de Unidas Podemos y llama a "reflexionar colectiva y críticamente"

Alberto Garzón.
El coordinador federal de Izquierda Unida (IU) y ministro de Consumo, Alberto Garzón, ha asumido los "malos" resultados de Unidas Podemos en las elecciones vascas y gallegas de este domingo, y ha llamado a "reflexionar colectiva y críticamente sobre ello".

"Los resultados de las elecciones en Euskadi y Galicia son malos para Unidas Podemos-IU. Tenemos la necesidad de reflexionar colectiva y críticamente sobre ello", ha afirmado en un mensaje en Twitter.

Asimismo, ha querido reconocer y agradecer "el enorme trabajo y dedicación de militancia y candidatos" y dar la enhorabuena a BNG o Eh Bildu, "dos fuerzas de izquierdas y republicanas" que han obtenido "unos resultados extraordinarios".

También ha aprovechado para felicitar al presidente en funciones de Galicia y candidato del PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, y al lehendakari y candidato del PNV, Iñigo Urkullu, "por sus claras victorias electorales".

