Estás leyendo: Ciudadanos retira los carteles de su campaña electoral para las elecciones catalanas

Público
Público

14F Ciudadanos retira los carteles de su campaña electoral para las elecciones catalanas

Las fotografías proceden de un banco de imágenes que no puede usarse para fines políticos.

Un cartel de Cs de la campaña electoral para las elecciones catalanas.
Un cartel de Cs de la campaña electoral para las elecciones catalanas. TWITTER | @ESCURCONEGRE

madrid

Actualizado:

efe

Ciudadanos ha ordenado la retirada de sus carteles con el lema "Vota abrazo" porque las fotografías proceden de un banco de imágenes que no puede usarse para fines políticos.

"Ante las informaciones derivadas del uso de determinadas imágenes en un producto de la cartelería electoral de Ciudadanos en las elecciones autonómicas, la formación liberal ha puesto en conocimiento de la agencia encargada de la creación de la cartelería la situación y ha ordenado en ese mismo instante y de manera inmediata la retirada de dichas imágenes", ha señalado la formación en un comunicado.

La propia presidenta de la formación, Inés Arrimadas, junto al candidato a la Generalitat, Carlos Carrizosa, presentó este jueves el cartel de campaña y explicó la importancia del abrazo para la campaña.

"Tenemos ganas de abrazarnos con nuestra familia y nuestros amigos pero también de que volvamos a abrazarnos como catalanes", explicó sobre el lema "Vota abrazo".

Las imágenes que acompañan a la frase, de personas abrazándose a si mismas, ha levantado igualmente revuelo en las redes sociales porque algunos entienden que apela al contacto físico en tiempos de covid.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público