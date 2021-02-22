Estás leyendo: ERC y En Comú coinciden en que Catalunya debe abrir "una nueva etapa" en la que la izquierda sea "determinante"

14F ERC y En Comú coinciden en que Catalunya debe abrir "una nueva etapa" en la que la izquierda sea "determinante"

Los de Pere Aragonès apuestan por un gobierno compartido entre ERC, Junts, CUP y comuns; mientras que los de Jéssica Albiach ven inviable acordar algo con Junts y piden sumar al PSC a la ecuación.

El candidato de ERC a la presidencia de la Generalitat, Pere Aragonès, comparece en Barcelona este domingo por la noche.
El candidato de ERC a presidente de la Generalitat, Pere Aragonès. -. EFE

Representantes de ERC y de En Comú han mantenido este lunes su primera reunión para explorar una fórmula de gobierno tras las elecciones del 14 de febrero y ambas formaciones han convenido que Catalunya necesita "iniciar una nueva etapa" en la que la izquierda sea predominante.

En sendos comunicados, los dos partidos concretan que la fórmula que quieren para Catalunya debe suponer "un refuerzo de las políticas de izquierdas en el nuevo gobierno de la Generalitat". "Ambas formaciones comparten el análisis de que hay que abrir una etapa de cambio en Catalunya en la que las izquierdas tengan un papel determinante", inciden.

Otro de los puntos de coincidencia entre los dos partidos es que el objetivo de la nueva legislatura debe ser triple: "hacer frente a la emergencia social, afrontar la reconstrucción y la resolución del conflicto político entre Cataluña y el Estado".

Por último, también han coincidido en la necesidad de diseñar una estrategia compartida "para hacer frente a la ultraderecha" que identifican en el grupo parlamentario de Vox, que ha irrumpido en la Cámara en estos comicios con 11 diputados.

Ambas formaciones han valorado positivamente el primer contacto y se han emplazado a continuar hablando; si bien, no han abordado el punto de fricción entre ambas formaciones: los de Pere Aragonès apuestan por un gobierno compartido entre ERC, Junts, CUP y comuns; mientras que los de Jéssica Albiach ven inviable acordar algo con Junts y piden sumar al PSC a la ecuación. Horas antes de la cita, el portavoz en el Congreso de los morados catalanes, Joan Mena, pedía a ERC cerrar la puerta a Junts y apostar por un Govern exclusivamente de izquierdas.

