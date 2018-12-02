El Ayuntamiento de Madrid no ha solicitado la autorización pertinente a Patrimonio para instalar una placa conmemorativa del 15-M en la Puerta del Sol pese a que ha anunciado que se colocará este martes.
El Ayuntamiento tiene previsto colocar la placa en el número 10 de la Puerta del Sol, que acoge unos grandes almacenes, a las 19.00 horas. "El pueblo de Madrid, en reconocimiento al movimiento 15-M que tuvo su origen en esta Puerta del Sol. Dormíamos, despertamos", es el texto que se leerá en la misma.
Sin embargo, según han confirmado este domingo fuentes de la Comunidad de Madrid a Europa Press, el Ayuntamiento no ha solicitado autorización a la Comisión Local de Patrimonio Histórico, que tiene que dar el beneplácito a cualquier cambio que se haga en las fachadas de la Puerta del Sol, catalogada como Bien de Interés Cultural (BIC) y dentro del perímetro de la antigua cerca de Felipe II, que también se encuentra protegido.
Desde el Gobierno regional han subrayado que "la salvaguarda del patrimonio tiene que regir la actuación de las administraciones y la Comunidad de Madrid va a hacer todo lo que esté en su mano para salvaguardar su patrimonio".
