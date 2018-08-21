La portavoz del PP en el Congreso y exministra de Sanidad, Dolors Montserrat, ha ofrecido este martes al presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, la mayoría absoluta que tiene el PP en el Senado para activar el artículo del 155 de la Constitución en Catalunya.
En una entrevista de Catalunya Ràdio ha alertado de que el independentismo es "insaciable, todas las amenazas que han hecho las han cumplido".
Por eso, considera que el Gobierno central debe aplicar el 155 cuando el independentismo cometa "cualquier tipo de vulneración", como cree que hizo el presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, diciendo que hay que atacar el Estado.
"Pedimos que el presidente Sánchez ponga freno al presidente Torra para que no rompa la legalidad, la convivencia y el cumplimiento de la ley", ha reclamado.
Montserrat ha insistido en la necesidad de que el espacio público sea neutral y ha afirmado que la presencia de lazos amarillos le ofende porque "representa la ruptura con España", por lo que ve necesario reformar la ley de símbolos para garantizar la neutralidad de las instituciones y el espacio público.
