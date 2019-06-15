Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

15J: constitución de ayuntamientos Así quedó el mapa tras el 26-M y así han quedado los principales ayuntamientos tras los pactos

Los pactos han modificado el mapa que dejaron las elecciones del 26-M. En muchas de las principales ciudades del Estado no ha sido el partido más votado el que ha alcanzado el poder. En este mapa se pueden comprobar las principales diferencias entre el mapa que resultó de las elecciones y el que han dejado los pactos y coaliciones. 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Vista general del salón de plenos del Ayuntamiento de Madrid durante la intervención del candidato del Partido Popular a la alcaldía , José Luis Martínez Almeida, en la sesión constitutiva del ayuntamiento hoy en el Palacio de Cibeles. Almeida, ha sido pr

Vista general del salón de plenos del Ayuntamiento de Madrid durante la intervención del candidato del Partido Popular a la alcaldía , José Luis Martínez Almeida, en la sesión constitutiva del ayuntamiento hoy en el Palacio de Cibeles. Almeida, ha sido proclamado nuevo alcalde de la ciudad con los votos de sus 15 concejales con el acuerdo de Ciudadanos (11) para un gobierno de colación y el apoyo de los cuatro de Vox, este sábado en el Palacio de Cibeles | EFE

Tres semanas después de que los ciudadanos acudieran a las urnas, los alcaldes ya han tomado posesión de sus puestos de mando. Sin embargo, los acuerdos entre las diferentes formaciones han dejado este sábado una imagen distinta a la que resultó en las elecciones.

A través de este mapa se puede comprobar cómo se ha desarrollado el reparto de alcaldías y quienes ostentarán el cargo de cara a la nueva legislatura:

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad