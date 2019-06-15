La jornada de pactos, investiduras y discursos de los nuevos alcaldes en todos los municipios de España tras las elecciones del 26-M.
Desde Público te ofrecemos una selección de vídeos y momentos destacados de la jornada, que puedes ir siguiendo desde aquí.
El PP y Ciudadanos llegan a un acuerdo en Zaragoza
Este viernes se ha llegado a un acuerdo entre el Partido Popular y Ciudadanos tras 16 años en los que ha estado gobernando la izquierda. Ambos partidos reiteran que el programa que van a llevar a cabo se centra en los verdaderos problemas de la ciudadanía. En cuanto a VOX, el candidato del PP a la Alcaldía, Jorge Azcón, ha asegurado que el partido tendrá responsabilidades en las juntas de distrito, pero no aclaran si habrá acuerdo entre ambos. En este aspecto, Azcón ha recibido la noticia de que Espinosa de los Monteros no apoya la relación entre ambos partidos.
Protestas frente al Ayuntamiento de Badajoz en rechazo al pacto PP-Cs
Alrededor de un centenar de personas que se han concentrado frente al Ayuntamiento de Badajoz en protesta por el acuerdo alcanzado entre PP y Ciudadanos para gobernar la ciudad dos años cada uno.
PP y Cs acuerdan gobierno de coalición en el Ayuntamiento de Madrid
El Partido Popular y Ciudadanos han logrado sellar un acuerdo de gobernabilidad para el Ayuntamiento de Madrid por el que el candidato del PP, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, será el alcalde de la capital, mientras que la vicealcaldesa será Begoña Villacís.
Villacís: "Esta ciudad abandona el populismo"
La candidata de Cs al Ayuntamiento de Madrid, Begoña Villacís, tras su acuerdo con el PP, ha señalado que el acuerdo es de Cs y PP, que dará lugar a un gobierno "sensato y liberal".
Almeida anuncia un "acuerdo de gobernabilidad" con Cs
El candidato del PP al Ayuntamiento de Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, ha anunciado que el Partido Popular y Ciudadanos han logrado sellar un acuerdo de gobernabilidad para el Ayuntamiento de Madrid por el que el candidato del PP será el alcalde de la capital, mientras que la vicealcaldesa será Begoña Villacís.
