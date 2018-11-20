El concejal del PP de Cuenca Carlos Navarro ha puesto en su estado de WhatsApp una imagen de la efigie del dictador Francisco Franco acompañada de una bandera con el águila y el mensaje: "¡Gracias Franco!".

Además, en el perfil de Whatsapp del edil de Movilidad del Consistorio conquense, consultado por Efe, muestra una bandera con los colores de España con una cruz negra en medio, coincidiendo hoy 20 de noviembre con el aniversario de la muerte del dictador.

Preguntado por este asunto en una rueda de prensa, el alcalde de Cuenca, Ángel Mariscal, ha señalado que no sabe si ese perfil pertenece al concejal de su grupo municipal o "a otro Carlos Navarro".

Es más, ha indicado que no conoce ningún perfil personal del edil, por lo que ha dicho que prefiere no pronunciarse al respecto sin poder antes contrastar la información, ya que podría tratarse de una fake new o noticia falsa.

El concejal confirma la noticia

No obstante, ha recordado que a él mismo le han suplantado la identidad en las redes sociales y que se publicaron noticias que tuvo que desmentir e incluso crearon "malestar" en algunas asociaciones de vecinos de la capital conquense.

En cualquier caso, Mariscal ha manifestado que tanto en el PP como en otros partidos "hay personas con diferente ideología y opinión política, y todas son respetables".

Además, ha considerado que la imagen del estado y perfil de WhatsApp atribuida a Carlos Navarro "tampoco es que sea apología de nada", ha sentenciado.

En declaraciones a Efe, Navarro ha confirmado que efectivamente él ha puesto la imagen de Franco en su estado de WhatsApp, y ha indicado que no necesita "aportar nada más" al respecto.