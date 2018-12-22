Público
21D En libertad los detenidos de las protestas del 21D en Barcelona y L'Ampolla

Los Mossos detuvieron durante las protestas contra la reunión del Consejo de Ministros celebrada en Barcelona a 13 personas: tres en L'Ampolla —donde se cortó la AP-7—, y otros diez en la capital catalana.

Uno de los detenidos en las protestas del 21D en Barcelona.-Xavier Bonilla/EUROPA PRESS

Los nueve detenidos este viernes en Barcelona y uno en L'Ampolla (Tarragona) en protestas por el Consejo de Ministros celebrado en la capital catalana han sido puestos en libertad este sábado tras haber pasado a disposición judicial por la mañana, ha informado Alerta Solidaria en un apunte en Twitter recogido por Europa Press.

Un décimo detenido en Barcelona ha pasado a disposición de la Fiscalía de Menores al tener menos de 18 años, y a todos los arrestados en Barcelona les atribuyen presuntos delitos de desórdenes, atentado a la autoridad o resistencia.

Siete de los detenidos en Barcelona fueron arrestados en la zona de Drassanes y la avenida Paral·lel por enfrentamientos con la policía; otra en Via Laietana por desórdenes públicos; otra en la plaza Antonio López por atentado a agentes de la autoridad, y una décima en la plaza Urquinaona por el mismo motivo.

El arresto de dos de los tres detenidos en L'Ampolla quedó sin efecto este viernes, después de que hubieran sido arrestados por desórdenes públicos y daños, detallaron fuentes de la Conselleria de Interior.

En total, los Mossos detuvieron durante las protestas contra la reunión del Consejo de Ministros celebrada en Barcelona a 13 personas: tres en L'Ampolla --donde se cortó la AP-7--, y otros diez en la capital catalana.

