SEVILLA
El grupo parlamentario de Vox no ha participado este domingo en el Pleno institucional del Parlamento andaluz con motivo del 28F, Día de Andalucía, si bien ha estado presente únicamente en el recuerdo a los fallecidos por el coronavirus y en el homenaje a los profesionales sanitarios que se ha desarrollado previamente en la sede de la institución.
El portavoz parlamentario de Vox, Alejandro Hernández, ha estado presente en estos homenajes previos al Pleno institucional, que se han desarrollado ante la fachada principal del antiguo Hospital de las Cinco Llagas –sede de la Cámara autonómica–, en Sevilla, si bien cuando han finalizado, se ha ausentado y no ha estado presente en el discurso de la presidenta de la institución, Marta Bosquet.
El único representante de Vox que se ha mantenido durante todos los actos y el Pleno institucional ha sido Manuel Gavira, como secretario tercero de la Mesa de la Cámara, según han informado a Europa Press fuentes de este partido.
En su cuenta en Twitter, Vox ha dado cuenta de su no participación en el Pleno institucional porque Parlamento "ignora por completo las necesidades reales de los andaluces". "Vox trabaja por la Andalucía que España necesita, no por la Andalucía fallida que ha dejado el Estado de las autonomías", según se indica.
Vox convoca su propio acto al margen del institucional
Precisamente, a las 12.30 horas y coincidiendo con los actos institucionales en el Teatro de la Maestranza de Sevilla, donde se desarrollará el acto de entrega de los títulos de Hijo Predilecto y medallas de Andalucía, Vox ha convocado su propio acto en la plaza de San Francisco de la capital andaluza.
En ese acto, intervendrá la portavoz y secretaria genera del Grupo Parlamentario en el Congreso de los Diputados, Macarena Olona, bajo el lema "El fracaso de las autonomías frente a la pandemia". También intervendrán Alejandro Hernández, y el presidente de Vox Sevilla, Javier Cortés.
