Unas 300 personas cortan la Diagonal y el paseo de Gràcia de Barcelona pidiendo libertad para los presos

Los Comités de Defensa de la República (CDR) han reunido esta tarde a unas 300 personas en el centro de Barcelona para pedir la libertad de los políticos independentistas presos y durante una media hora ha cortado la Avenida Diagonal a la altura de Paseo de Gracia.
Los manifestantes se han concentrado ante la Delegación del Gobierno en Catalunya en Barcelona y han avanzado hasta la Diagonal para pedir la libertad de los políticos independentistas y en solidaridad con los que están en huelga de hambre.
Después de cortar la Diagonal durante una media hora, los manifestantes se han dirigido hacia Rambla de Catalunya donde se han disuelto."
Se da la circunstancias de que los CDR también cortan desde esta mañana la AP-7 a la altura de L'Ampolla (Tarragona) para protestar contra las cargas del pasado jueves de los Mossos en Girona y Terrassa (Barcelona) en manifestaciones contrarias a actos de VOX.
