Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

40 aniversario de la Constitución "Fuera fascistas del Liceu": los estudiantes protestan contra el acto de Cs 

Los jóvenes critican la cesión del espacio para un acto de Albert Rivera con Inés Arrimadas y Manuel Valls, pero no bloquean el acceso al auditorio.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
05/12/2018. Estudiantes del Conservatorio del Liceu protestan por el acto de Cs. EUROPA PRESS

Estudiantes del Conservatorio del Liceu protestan por el acto de Cs. EUROPA PRESS

Una cincuentena de estudiantes del Conservatorio del Liceu de Barcelona se han concentrado en el vestíbulo del centro contra el acto 40 años de constitucionalismo que Cs organiza este miércoles por la tarde en su auditorio.

Los jóvenes protestan por la cesión del espacio para un acto del presidente de Cs, Albert Rivera, con la líder del partido en Catalunya, Inés Arrimadas, y el alcaldable por Barcelona Manuel Valls, pero no bloquean el acceso al auditorio.

Han abucheado al público que llegaba al conservatorio al grito de "Vergüenza", "Fuera fascistas del Liceu" y "Rivera, paga la coca", y han exhibido pancartas en recuerdo de Roger Español, el hombre que perdió un ojo por una pelota de goma de la Policía Nacional el 1-O.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad