Una cincuentena de estudiantes del Conservatorio del Liceu de Barcelona se han concentrado en el vestíbulo del centro contra el acto 40 años de constitucionalismo que Cs organiza este miércoles por la tarde en su auditorio.
Los jóvenes protestan por la cesión del espacio para un acto del presidente de Cs, Albert Rivera, con la líder del partido en Catalunya, Inés Arrimadas, y el alcaldable por Barcelona Manuel Valls, pero no bloquean el acceso al auditorio.
Un grupo de estudiantes protesta contra la presencia Albert Rivera, Inés Arrimadas y Manuel Valls en el acto '40 años de constitucionalismo' en el Conservatorio del Liceu de Barcelona https://t.co/wujHeJO627 pic.twitter.com/U4RpUh2KfU— Europa Press (@europapress) 5 de diciembre de 2018
Han abucheado al público que llegaba al conservatorio al grito de "Vergüenza", "Fuera fascistas del Liceu" y "Rivera, paga la coca", y han exhibido pancartas en recuerdo de Roger Español, el hombre que perdió un ojo por una pelota de goma de la Policía Nacional el 1-O.
