40 aniversario de la Constitución Sánchez plantea reformar la Constitución para incluir la igualdad entre hombres y mujeres

El presidente del Gobierno celebra el 40 aniversario de la Carta Magna y señala que reformar la Constitución es "reforzarla".

El rey Felipe VI y el presidente del gobierno Pedro Sánchez, en exterior del Congreso de los Diputados, tras la solemne conmemoración del 40 aniversario de la Constitución. EFE/Juanjo Martín

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, ha celebrado el 40 aniversario de la Carta Magna y ha afirmado que reformar la Constitución es "reforzarla".

"Hoy, reformarla es reforzarla", apuntaba el presidente del Gobierno en su perfil de Twitter, donde también ha hecho hincapié en la necesidad de apostar por un cambio de época "recuperando el espíritu de concordia".

El presidente ha recordado que tal día como hoy en 1978 el pueblo español votaba sí a la Constitución española y ha afirmado que "celebra ese sí a un proyecto colectivo de libertad, progreso y democracia".

Horas después, el presiente del Gobierno ha aseverado que reformará la Constitución para incluir la igualdad entre hombres y mujeres. "Es el tiempo de las mujeres. Todos lo fueron pero hoy, por fin, la sociedad empieza a asumir como propias las reivindicaciones feministas. Reformemos la Constitución para incluir en ella uno de nuestros mayores avances: la igualdad entre hombres y mujeres", ha señalado en otro tuit.

