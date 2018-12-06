El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, ha celebrado el 40 aniversario de la Carta Magna y ha afirmado que reformar la Constitución es "reforzarla".
"Hoy, reformarla es reforzarla", apuntaba el presidente del Gobierno en su perfil de Twitter, donde también ha hecho hincapié en la necesidad de apostar por un cambio de época "recuperando el espíritu de concordia".
En 1978 el pueblo español votaba sí a la #ConstituciónEspañola.— Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) 6 de diciembre de 2018
Hoy celebramos ese sí a un proyecto colectivo de libertad, progreso y democracia. Hoy, reformarla es reforzarla. Apostar por un cambio de época recuperando aquel espíritu de concordia. Felices #40AñosDeConstitución pic.twitter.com/DHKB1ePHll
El presidente ha recordado que tal día como hoy en 1978 el pueblo español votaba sí a la Constitución española y ha afirmado que "celebra ese sí a un proyecto colectivo de libertad, progreso y democracia".
Horas después, el presiente del Gobierno ha aseverado que reformará la Constitución para incluir la igualdad entre hombres y mujeres. "Es el tiempo de las mujeres. Todos lo fueron pero hoy, por fin, la sociedad empieza a asumir como propias las reivindicaciones feministas. Reformemos la Constitución para incluir en ella uno de nuestros mayores avances: la igualdad entre hombres y mujeres", ha señalado en otro tuit.
Es el tiempo de las mujeres. Todos lo fueron pero hoy, por fin, la sociedad empieza a asumir como propias las reivindicaciones feministas. Reformemos la Constitución para incluir en ella uno de nuestros mayores avances: la igualdad entre hombres y mujeres. #40añosDeConstitución pic.twitter.com/eu7cXeQhOe— Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) 6 de diciembre de 2018
